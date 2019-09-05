‘You Failed Us’: Teen author asks 40 students of color to share their experiences at Seattle schools

“I wanted to empower people who need to be empowered and heard. Students of color are really left out of fixing policies,” Azure Savage said. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

Foundry10, a local education research nonprofit, helped Savage publish You Failed Us as part of a self-directed internship. Savage was paired with mentor Michael Maine, a local photographer and creative consultant. While Savage had been working on the book for well over a year and knew the general direction they wanted to take it prior to starting the internship, Maine helped them streamline the book and get it ready for publication.

“[Savage] wanted to put down on paper some of the things they actually went through and highlight some of the issues in the education system so they can be addressed systemically,” Maine said, adding that “Azure is a person who is very good at following through on things … and that's a pretty rare quality of a person their age.”

The two decided to forgo the mainstream publishing industry, citing the historical marginalization of writers of color and genderqueer authors, and instead went the self-publishing route.

“I was just thinking, like, a lot of people would have an issue with what I'm saying in this book,” Savage said. “I have some very strong ideas that I don't want to have to change to allow it to be published.”

Publishing You Failed Us, Savage said, is a huge personal milestone. The book details many painful experiences that had previously gone unshared, including their internal struggle with embracing their genderqueer identity. The book's release marks the first time Savage has come out about their gender identity in a public way.

Savage, who identifies as transmasculine, has come out incrementally as such since they were in the eighth grade. They had told their peers back then that they were bisexual and, ultimately, that they didn’t feel like a girl.

“It went fine,” they said. “I wasn’t like dating anyone or sexually active so it didn't really mean anything.”

But it wasn’t until April of this year that Savage truly shed their feminine presentation and fully embraced their identity.

“I'm lucky to live in Seattle where it’s very widely accepted that there are people who are gay,” said Savage, who on the morning of Crosscut’s interview was sporting fashionably oversized, dark denim overalls, a lavender colored ascot and a buzz cut. “Coming out as trans was more difficult. It was a weird thing where I came out in eighth grade and kind of re-came out this year.”

As Savage returns to school this month, they anticipate challenges with explaining their new gender presentation to peers who aren’t already aware.

“If I don’t want people to see me as a woman, I have to tell them I'm trans,” they said, adding that they plan to eventually start hormone therapy and have top surgery. “I want to get to a point where I don't have to do that. It's exhausting.”

But notwithstanding their anxieties about the immediate future, Savage said that they look forward to distributing their book to other students — and even adults — in hopes that it resonates with them. While they aren’t charging a set price for the book at this time, they are asking people to make donations on a sliding scale.

“This was never to make money,” Savage said. “I’m not a money person — I don’t care about money. This was for me to give a voice to these people, to give a voice to myself.”

Savage plans to host an official book launch at Creative Space Studio at the Prudential Building in Pioneer Square on Sept. 20 from 7 to 10 p.m.