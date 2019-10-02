Ano ba yan? Two plays in Tagalog arrive on one Seattle stage

“Listening to the Tagalog again gives me goosebumps,” says Velasco, who grew up in the Philippines and is directing the plays. “There’s nothing like hearing our language.”

That’s the point of Tagalog sa King Street, the public performance of the plays. It’s a chance to hear the Tagalog language — both its older, more formal construction and the more contemporary Taglish — on stage, as art. English supertitles and shadow puppetry will help non-Tagalog speakers follow the action.

Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady (How I Became the Leading Lady), by graphic novelist Carlo Vergaram, is a sibling rivalry comedy-drama set in a superhero lair. Hintayan ng Langit (roughly translated as Heaven’s Waiting Room), by Juan Miguel Severo, is a romantic comedy about two elders meeting in purgatory to settle their unrequited love.