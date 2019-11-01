Washington's latest plan to save its endangered orcas: hatch more salmon

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed bills limiting the speeds and distances of vessels to create safe zones near killer whales. It also added $12.9 million in the 2019-2021 biennium to increase hatchery production by 19%, resulting in 24 million additional smolts annually, according to the Governor’s Office. The 2019-2021 capital budget allocated $40 million for improvements to state hatcheries, a 20% increase from the previous biennium.

Rivers’ proposed hatchery operation would release one-third of the smolts being released directly from Bellingham. Another third would be taken to a year-round stream in one of the San Juan Islands, where the smolts would be kept in net pens to imprint the young fish so they return to it as adults to spawn. The rest of the hatchery’s smolts would go through that same procedure elsewhere in the San Juans.

The idea is to spread the Whatcom Creek smolts and returning adults around Puget Sound so predators cannot concentrate on gobbling them up at one spot, Mike Hogan, Port of Bellingham public affairs director, said Tuesday during a forum held by the Mainstream Republicans of Washington in downtown Seattle. Rivers unveiled the bill at the forum; she hopes to gain bipartisan support.

San Juan Area Sea Life — a nonprofit coalition of local government, whale watching, commercial fishing and tribal interests — is the proposed private partner. The Lummi Nation has participated in discussions, but has not bought into the concept, said Doug Thomas of San Juan Area Sea Life.

Under the proposal, the private partner would keep and sell a share of the first-returning salmon to recover its costs and to fund the operation without state money. That would decrease the state’s financial burden of maintaining the hatchery, Thomas said.