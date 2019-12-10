Back in his hometown for a night, Kenny G riffs on his first band, the viaduct and lost Seattle venues

His smooth saxophone melodies, often accompanied by downtempo, steamy beats and funky bass riffs influenced by R&B, have sold more than 75 million records worldwide. His long curly hair, blazers with rolled up sleeves and on-the-beach-at-sunset music videos helped him become synonymous with the ’90s (and the subject of many memes). He’s such a pop culture icon that Kanye West hired him earlier this year to serenade Kim Kardashian for Valentine’s Day.

Most recently he’s been working on a new album, set to release in 2020, titled New Standards, a collection of songs that he says he hopes will be timeless (as if his music isn’t already). It may or may not feature Kanye West, given his recent collaboration.

But tonight Kenny G is home.

Born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick in 1956 in Seattle, Kenny G grew up in Seward Park. While still at Franklin High School, he landed a gig as a sideman for Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra and went on to join Seattle funk band Cold, Bold & Together. (Kenny G features prominently in the documentary Wheedle’s Groove, about Seattle’s early funk and soul scene.) He continued to play with CBT during the 1970s, while “just a kid” attending the University of Washington.