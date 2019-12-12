Things to do in Seattle: Dec. 12-18

Murder, corgis and mayhem in 'The Christmas Killings at Corgi Cliffs' at Cafe Nordo. (John Cornicello)

The Christmas Killings at Corgi Cliffs

From ancient Romans and Druids to tea cozies and corgi cultists, local playwright Scot Augustson’s pun- and pantomime-stuffed holiday show for Café Nordo crams into an evening’s dinner entertainment enough British clichés and plot tropes from Daphne du Maurier and Agatha Christie novels to fuel an entire faux-classics division of Masterpiece Mystery.

Over a tasty Anglophile supper heavy on carbs (including the delectable Baby Cheesus Bread Loaf and a dessert of, um, spotted dick pudding), you watch, giggle and groan as the saucy American au pair/damsel-in-distress Becky June Beasley-Jones (a garishly absurd yet appealing heroine played by drag actor Butch Alice) tries to solve a multiple murder mystery in a seriously bent English village. Garnished with irreverent Christmas ditties, the plot gets zanier, more complex and less comprehensible with the entrance of every new character – and there are about a zillion of them, as played by a small band of comic actors who must have capacious memories for nonsensical dialogue.

The Christmas Killings at Corgi Cliffs could do with less amplification (or shouting) in Nordo’s compact space, and some streamlining (good luck getting half the literary and historical quips that whiz by in the script). But for Anglophiles with a tolerance for extreme silliness, bawdy high jinks, and a yen for cheddar cheese soup (better than it sounds!) this could be just your cup of tea. –M.B.

If you go: The Christmas Killings at Corgi Cliffs at Cafe Nordo, through Dec. 29. ($97 includes four-course dinner; $115 with champagne).