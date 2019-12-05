The world's first commercial electric aircraft could take off in the PNW

But soon the Beaver might make history for what it promises for the future. Vancouver, B.C.-based airline Harbour Air and Redmond-based electric propulsion company MagniX are counting on the tried-and-tested reliability of this old plane to help commercial aviation reach a long-sought breakthrough: electric flight.

A 70-year-old plane might seem like a ridiculous place to solve one of green transportation’s biggest problems — a bit like attempting to transform a Model T into a Tesla S, only harder. But the perfect storm of aviation, startup culture and environmentalism in the Pacific Northwest offers an ideal incubator for the kind of innovation required for the challenge’s scale. Even electric plane companies not based in Seattle look to Washington state for suppliers and flight testing.

Credit Boeing and its ecosystem of suppliers, test pilots and spin-off industries. That ecosystem supports the ambitious partnership between MagniX and Harbour Air. Together, the two replaced the Beaver’s gas-guzzling engine with a quiet, carbon-zero electric motor. With flight tests beginning in Richmond, British Columbia, next week, this is poised to be the first viable all-electric plane for commercial air travel.

“The entire ecosystem is built for an aerospace company,” said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of MagniX. “We wanted to create a hybrid company which takes the best of traditional aerospace and the best of start-up. Seattle is a phenomenal start-up environment, be it Microsoft or Amazon.”

The specter of climate change has added new urgency to developing commercial electric flight. Globally, nearly 2% of emissions come from airplanes, and those emissions will triple by 2050. While it’s not the largest contributor of CO2, it’s one of the fastest-growing sectors. Increasing calls to lower carbon output sparked an international flight shame movement, or “flygskam,” as it’s called in Sweden. Norway plans to have all short-haul flights be entirely electric by 2040. Fuel, beyond its environmental consequences, is one of the costliest expenses for airlines, and electric power is significantly cheaper.