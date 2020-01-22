After raising $1.75M for Austin musicians, Black Fret hopes to keep the music playing in Seattle

One of the biggest challenges in Seattle is that, although living expenses have gone up significantly, fees from playing clubs have not. Meanwhile, free streaming has virtually ended the idea of profiting from recorded music for everyone other than superstars. This has led to what local singer/songwriter Patrick Galactic calls an “exodus of musicians,” as working musicians move to cheaper places to live.

Enter Black Fret, an Austin, Texas-based funding organization launching a Seattle chapter this month. For the past six years, the nonprofit has been awarding grants to musicians for doing something that almost no one else is paying them for: making music.

Black Fret bills itself as “patrons of local music.” Essentially, the organization raises money through membership fees and corporate grants, and then gives it away to bands that have submitted proposals explaining how the cash might help them meet creative goals.

In Austin, Black Fret has awarded $1.75 million to hundreds of musicians, from rock bands to folk singer/songwriters to a Colombian funk collective. The nonprofit estimates that those grants have themselves pumped an additional half million dollars into the Austin music economy, as thriving bands make greater use of studios, music shops and the like.