Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

Isabel Allende visits Seattle to read from her new book, 'A Long Petal of the Sea.' (Town Hall Seattle)

Isabel Allende: A Long Petal of the Sea

Before Jeanine Cummins (author of the controversial book American Dirt) even set foot in Seattle, her book tour was canceled. After receiving Oprah's Book Club's blessing for her novel, which follows a Mexican mother fleeing drug cartel violence, Cummins — a white woman — received intense ire from the Latinx community. Much of the conversation online pointed to a publishing industry that lacked diversity. Many posts suggested readers should support Latinx authors telling Latinx stories instead. Luckily for Seattle, a Latina writer is coming to town just in time to show bookworms what writing about immigration experiences can and should look like. Beloved Chilean author Isabel Allende (The House of Spirits) understands the tumultuous and chaotic nature of political migration — she lived it. In 1975, she fled Chile with her family following the U.S.-backed military coup of President Salvador Allende, her godfather. Her firsthand experience with exile and war is why her writing is so believable (and so good). Her new historical fiction novel, A Long Petal of the Sea, follows refugees as they escape the fascist regime behind the Spanish Civil War. Their journey to Chile by sea is made even more fascinating by the fact that the boat is chartered by Pablo Neruda, the great Chilean poet. –A.P.F.