The Art Martyrs Relief Society gives a few lucky Seattle performers what they need: serious cash

Except for Mantraband, each of the performers — including individual band members — will earn roughly $1,000 for the night. For some musicians, that’s five, 10 or 20 times the usual fee for a gig. The group likes to call these payments “grants,” from what is essentially a pay-it-forward formula: Patrons attending the show can choose to pay anywhere from $8 to $250 for admission, knowing that the money will go to next year’s performers.

It’s all very DIY: there’s no nonprofit, no application process, and they say the selection process is merely asking “working artists” if they’d like to come perform. Nevertheless, last year, the group began sponsoring other events with one-time $1,000 grants.

It’s smaller-scale philanthropy with a twist, Riley says. “We don’t want to make these shows the equivalent of the Fred Hutch gala,” he says. “That’s $500 to get into.” That’s a fantastic event, Riley explains, but the Art Martyrs Relief Society is different: You won’t get a plaque, free wine or a swag bag, nor your name in lights on a big screen. “It’s not going to stroke your ego,” he says.

What you get, as a donor, is the knowledge that you’ve helped the creation of new art by supporting artists directly, without needing drawn-out grant applications, Riley says. As a result, maybe someone gets their car fixed so they can get to the next show, or enough money for time in a recording studio. Or just peace of mind.