Human Elements: When giraffes speak, this scientist listens

Dr. Bonnie Baird can talk to animals — but she doesn’t chirp or growl. Instead, she carefully observes the behavior of the many species that call Woodland Park Zoo home. Though the creatures can't say how they feel, Bonnie uses data to translate their behavior into something we can understand and respond to. Are the giraffes happy? Do penguins get too hot? Can the sheep get a good night’s sleep? As the zoo’s animal welfare scientist, Baird answers these questions and more to help keep the animals healthy and content.