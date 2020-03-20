Share
Art Seen: The calculated creativity of coding

Five programmers reflect on the mental toll and artistic liberation of crafting code.

by / March 20, 2020
woman in light installation

The interactive screen of Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, programmed by Zach Archer and Belle & Wissell Co. for Benaroya Hall and the Seattle Symphony. (Aileen Imperial/Crosscut)

From the phones wedged permanently in our pockets to the traffic lights directing the rules of the road, computer code is embedded all around us. In this video, programmers reflect on the art behind the key strokes and share how they developed the skills that enable enormous power: the ability to code. Featuring coding students Anthony Bechara and Albiona Uka, Amazon software developer Madelyn Olson, installation developer Zach Archer and Advent of Code creator Eric Wastl.

