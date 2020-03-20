Art Seen: The calculated creativity of coding
Five programmers reflect on the mental toll and artistic liberation of crafting code.
From the phones wedged permanently in our pockets to the traffic lights directing the rules of the road, computer code is embedded all around us. In this video, programmers reflect on the art behind the key strokes and share how they developed the skills that enable enormous power: the ability to code. Featuring coding students Anthony Bechara and Albiona Uka, Amazon software developer Madelyn Olson, installation developer Zach Archer and Advent of Code creator Eric Wastl.