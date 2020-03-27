Art Seen: Finding joy in the everyday

What do you create or do in life that brings you happiness? The question we asked locals — just before Washington state's stay-at-home order — takes on new meaning now that individuals and communities are coping with the coronavirus crisis. Perhaps it's a question we need to ask ourselves more than ever. From navigating the fine lines of needlepoint to building friendships, people on the streets of Seattle and Burien weigh in on what sparks joy and purpose in their day-to-day lives.