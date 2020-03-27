Share
Culture

Art Seen: Finding joy in the everyday

Before the stay-at-home order, Seattle and Burien residents reflected on ways to create happiness.

 

 

by / March 27, 2020

What do you create or do in life that brings you happiness? The question we asked locals — just before Washington state's stay-at-home order — takes on new meaning now that individuals and communities are coping with the coronavirus crisis. Perhaps it's a question we need to ask ourselves more than ever. From navigating the fine lines of needlepoint to building friendships, people on the streets of Seattle and Burien weigh in on what sparks joy and purpose in their day-to-day lives. 

Art Seen logo

Press pause and explore the hidden art of the everyday. Join us every week and view the beauty behind the objects and practices that weave in to our daily lives. Discover the visual and aural moments that make this region and its people unique. From rock walls that conceal a world of choreography to finding personality in code, we’ll take viewers there through sensory-centric experiences. See more stories here.

Topics:
Share

About the Authors & Contributors