Human Elements: Through origami, science unfolds
Aeronautics professor Jinkyu ‘JK’ Yang informs design, medicine and the future of space travel with a single sheet of folding paper.
Jinkyu “JK” Yang sees endless possibilities in a single sheet of paper. The aeronautics and astronautics professor at the University of Washington uses origami as a creative way to design foldable structures. The resulting shapes could inform new designs for a rocket’s landing gear, medical devices or solar panels — all while pushing the boundaries of where art and science meet.