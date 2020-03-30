Share
Environment

Human Elements: Through origami, science unfolds

Aeronautics professor Jinkyu ‘JK’ Yang informs design, medicine and the future of space travel with a single sheet of folding paper.

by / March 30, 2020
an origami design

A prototype of origami design in Jinkyu "JK' Yang's lab at the University of Washington in Seattle. The aeronautics and astronautics professor uses origami as a creative way to design foldable structures. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

Jinkyu “JK” Yang sees endless possibilities in a single sheet of paper. The aeronautics and astronautics professor at the University of Washington uses origami as a creative way to design foldable structures. The resulting shapes could inform new designs for a rocket’s landing gear, medical devices or solar panels — all while pushing the boundaries of where art and science meet.

 

human elements logo

The world of science is full of facts and figures, but behind the study are the people, and in the end, it becomes a question not of how they do science — but why. See more stories here.

Topics:
Share

About the Authors & Contributors