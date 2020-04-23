Apocalypse: Now What? License to drive

Question: Can I travel from city to city to pick up family and bring them home?

Needs more information. If the city is in Washington (or many neighboring states), there’s nothing preventing you from going. Additionally, if you’re picking family up to shelter together or offer necessary care they couldn’t otherwise receive, it might be worth the risk. But there’s risk: Depending on your or your family’s adherence to social distancing or exhibition of symptoms, you may want to consider a strict two-week quarantine on both ends before exposing yourselves to each other. Plan your route with minimal stops for food and gas (none, if possible) and think through the steps (hand sanitizing, keeping hands away from your face) you’ll need to employ to minimize exposure.

Question: Can I travel to another state? I was planning to move to Nevada to be with my mother, as she is getting old. Will this stay-at-home order affect me traveling through Oregon, California and then into Las Vegas?

Needs more information. The stay-at-home orders won’t prevent you from traveling through Oregon, California or Nevada — but you would be traveling from areas of higher risk to Clark County, an area with fewer COVID-19 cases (they seem to be slowing). You don’t say your mother’s age, but you mention “she is getting old.” For the purposes of this question, let’s err on the side of caution and assume she’s at higher risk simply because of age. Is she otherwise in good health and independent? Has she been isolating so far? Have you? Have you shown any symptoms? If your mother is safe and able to take care of herself, you may want to strongly consider holding off visiting to limit her exposure. If you feel her need is urgent, you should both self-quarantine for two weeks and prepare a detailed route plan (stops, sanitization, etc.) to limit exposure.