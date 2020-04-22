Birth parents fight to visit kids in foster system during pandemic

Cellphones and courts

In Spokane, access to devices and internet services by birth parents is "a mixed bag," Eberhardt said.

Eberhardt said some parents have enough technology in their hands to not only conduct virtual visits with their children in foster care, but also attend to their legal case with the state and take steps toward reunifying with their kids. At the other end of the spectrum, some parents are indigent and homeless and have no way of working on their reunification plan or speaking with their kids because they lack technology and money.

Across the state, in Mill Creek in Snohomish County, public defender Brittany Tri represents birth parents who either have a child in foster care or who recently had their child returned to them. She said that, among her roughly 70 cases, most of her clients don't have a home computer and, while most have a phone, they don't have a data plan. Instead, they need to seek out Wi-Fi for video. Some of those with a child in the foster-care system aren't getting to speak with their children by video or by phone, she said.

That makes in-person visits even more pressing.

Tri said she has won back the right to in-person visits for a handful of her clients. "What I've seen in my cases — the department has refused to make these individual determinations" for birth parents and their rights to in-person visits, she said.

Around the state, some courts are encouraging case-by-case decisions, while others aren't, interpreting Inslee's proclamation in different ways. The minutes of a March meeting about foster care and COVID-19 attended by King County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Berns state that "the court interprets that the proclamation, in accordance with the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, does suspend in-person visits." It goes on to say, "The court will not entertain any [legal] motions which deviate from the proclamation."

Said Chung, the Seattle lawyer, "This interpretation of the governor's proclamation was incorrect and extremely harmful." She noted that Inslee's stay-at-home order allows Washingtonians to take care of family members.

However, Chung said she has noticed signs from recent foster care cases that the King County Superior Court may be willing to hear some motions on visitations.

In Snohomish County Superior Court, the acting presiding judge wrote that DCYF can modify or limit court-ordered visits between birth parents and their children. Tri, the public defender representing birth parents, interpreted this measure as giving birth parents the chance to have the court decide their visitation rights on an individual basis.

Panicked parents

Decisions made by Inslee, Hunter and judges are creating a multilayer patchwork of birth parent rights during the coronavirus epidemic. That patchwork could change, since birth parent lawyers are pressing cases in court, and birth parent advocates are pleading their cause to the governor’s office. Meanwhile, many foster parents are sitting their foster children in front of screens at appointed times for the video chats that have replaced in-person visits with mom, dad or siblings.

However, in some cases, foster parents are denying children video chats with their birth parents, said Shrounda Selivanoff, a caseworker contracted with the Washington State Office of Public Defense and who serves birth parents in King County. She has a few such cases involving birth mothers.

Before the coronavirus measures, keeping foster children from visits with their birth relatives was a violation of court orders, as well as state law. In normal circumstances, it is almost impossible to pull off: DCYF caseworkers and visitation agency employees often pick up, drop off and observe foster children at parental visits at set times on specific days. Visits typically happen twice a week, according to Hunter.

While all of those birth mothers are speaking with their children by phone calls, "parents should be able to have regular and consistent communication by their preferred method," Selivanoff said.

"The parent needs to see their kids, and we need to utilize our technology to make that happen," she said.

InvestigateWest spoke with Anna, a birth mother in Seattle who has three preschool-age children in foster care. (Because of the risk of retaliation from both DCYF and her children's foster parents, InvestigateWest is using a pseudonym for her.) As of mid-April, Anna was waiting on a DCYF caseworker to contact the foster licenser for one foster parent to compel her to do video chats. "I just keep getting the runaround," Anna told InvestigateWest. A DCYF caseworker also said to Anna that DCYF would offer her video visits, but only after asking the foster parents whether they were comfortable with the idea, she said.

Anna hadn't seen her kids in person or by video since mid-March. "It doesn't feel too great," she said. The younger two of the three are "very attached to me," Anna said, and she worries about the mental health of all three.

In fact, even video calls can be distressing to the birth parents, who, like all parents, fret about their kids.

Some of Selivanoff's birth parent clients have been distraught after seeing their children on video, with some kids calling from darkened rooms, appearing with fresh haircuts with their hair lopped off or receiving coaching from foster parents in the background.

"My client was so panicked, [saying] 'I have to get my kid out of there' " and get them home, Selivanoff recounted about one of her birth parents, who had been disturbed by the look and feel of a video chat.

In his Seattle Times interview, Hunter said that "visits on video" between birth parents and their children are "actually more positive than in-person visits." He also said they happen more frequently. That is incorrect, according to Morrissey of the Children’s Home Society. Some birth parents have seen the number of their visits reduced as a result of the coronavirus restrictions, she said.

Selivanoff was taken aback by Hunter's comment about better visits by video. "I can't believe he just said that," she said.

Morrissey, who directs the Parents for Parents program statewide, said she hasn't heard of either more positive or more frequent visits as a result of the jump to video. "We're not seeing that on our side of things," she said.

She knows firsthand about separation. In 2009, the state removed Morrissey's daughter from her immediately after birth because of her homelessness and methamphetamine addiction at the time. She wasn't able to see her baby for the first 11 months of the baby's life. Her daughter, now 11, has been living with Morrissey since the daughter was about a year and a half.

"Yes, being able to see [your children] on a screen is better than nothing, but it doesn't even compare" with face-to-face visits, Morrissey said.