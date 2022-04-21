ArtSEA: How a 1962 art critic reviewed the Seattle World’s Fair

While DuPen and other artists may have given nature a nod, the innovations showcased at the Seattle World’s Fair were largely about using science and technology to help man “harness nature’s forces” and “mold and control his environment,” as the guidebook put it.

Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring came out in June 1962, adding to a growing national conversation about protecting (rather than manhandling) the environment. It would be another eight years until the first Earth Day happened in 1970. But by the time Spokane held its own World’s Fair, Expo ’74, ecological concerns had shifted to front and center — evidenced by the motto: “Celebrating a Fresh New Environment.”

We’re coming around to the 52nd annual Earth Day this week (April 22), and the need for that fresh new environment is stronger than ever. Consider commemorating the occasion with these environmentally themed art shows featuring local artists.

• Winston Wächter Gallery is featuring the surreal landscapes of Seattle painter Philip Govedare in Hinterlands (through May 30). These haunting bird’s-eye perspectives, often captured in unsettling reds and purples, reveal the ways in which both roads and rivers have ravaged the Earth.

• The King County Recology Artist in Residence Program (which I wrote about back in 2019) might sound like a dubious honor, as selected Seattle artists get their pick of materials from the town dump (specifically, the recycling center). But the results are always a testament to creative innovation. This year’s residents, Satpreet Kahlon and Lee Davignon, show the fruits of their foraging at Mutuus Studio in Georgetown (opening event April 22, 6 -9 p.m.; artist talk April 30, 1 p.m.).

• The group show Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water continues at Seattle Art Museum (through May 30; read my coverage from the opening).

• At Greg Kucera Gallery, Seattle wood sculptor Dan Webb presents Burn (through May 14), a striking new series of meticulously carved and burned pieces featuring flowers, plants, cigarettes, and human hands. In his artist statement, Webb says it’s a show about “environmental disasters, endless forest fires, climate change,” but also about how the relationship between humans and nature is currently unclear, “the power dynamic undecided.”

• And at Traver Gallery, Seattle artist Marita Dingus has a new show of sculptures inspired by African art, the concept of reincarnation and the opportunities that abound in repurposing castoffs. Re-Souls (through April 30) showcases her special talent for refining refuse into expressive figures. Here, she uses electrical wire, license plates, brass keys, fabric scraps, rubber tubing, garage door hinges, guitar frets and whatever else she can “get her hands on,” she says, to craft this gathering of bodies. In her recent gallery talk, Dingus explained, “Art is the best way to celebrate culture … art is the celebration.”