Grant delays leave King County arts organizations in monthslong limbo

The delay comes at a bad time for some organizations, many of which are still trying to scale up programming as the pandemic wanes. But audience attendance remains well below pre-pandemic times. The continued drop in ticket revenue is particularly challenging for small nonprofits and independent art groups, who often operate close to the bone financially.

“We are still under the effects of COVID,” the anonymous arts leader said. “They are called recovery funds for a reason.”

4Culture officials said in August that the agency is not entirely responsible for the delay and pointed to the grantees and King County, who have to submit and check the documentation, respectively. “If a grantee falls behind our established timeline for submitting these documents,” the spokesperson wrote, “the process is held up until the document is submitted.”

In an interview, 4Culture deputy director Joshua Heim said 4Culture’s role as a pass-through agency for federal funding coming via King County made things extra challenging. This is in part because 4Culture doesn’t have enough money in the bank to advance millions in payments to organizations, meaning it has to request the money from King County. (4Culture’s contract with King County reserves $1.4 million of the $9.4 ARPA pot to administer the arts grant program.)

“It's unfortunate that this is the system,” Heim said. “But … the end of the day is not when the grant recipient receives their check. The end of the day is when King County and 4Culture go through a single federal audit .”

Sending out federal dollars also means there are more documents to request and more boxes to check, Heim said, adding that this process was unfamiliar for many of the grantees. (A few grantee organizations told Crosscut the process had been confusing, and that they had been asked for the same documents multiple times.) “We can only work as fast as we get that information from our grantees,” Heim said.

4Culture officials said each organization had to send in all of their documents and each individual grantee had to cash their (paper) checks in order to proceed with the next batch of awards, which meant a few people not cashing checks or filing required paperwork held up funding to dozens of other arts organizations.

When asked why awards went out in batches of about 100, a 4Culture spokesperson originally pointed to its contract with King County as the reason for not being able to process federal money on a rolling basis.

But it wasn’t in the contract. Rather, it stemmed from an administrative decision with King County’s Finance and Business Operations Division (FBOD), meant to expedite the process of collecting and reviewing the federally required documentation. The decision, a King County spokesperson said, was based on 4Culture’s internal capacity to carry out this work and designed to mitigate risk to King County, which has to double-check all of 4Culture’s information.

A few days after Crosscut inquired about the batching system, 4Culture submitted a request for “an advance payment” from King County, according to a King County spokesperson. Once they did, it took the county’s business operations department two weeks to review and approve the funding.

“Once we understood the problem with these paper checks,” Heim said, “we are communicating with [King County] … like: ‘Hey, can we work on this?’ Because obviously it’s not working, and neither of us would have anticipated this.”

One thing 4Culture administrators hope to do differently when they send out another round of Recovery Fund grants for individuals in 2023: no more paper checks. The idea was that those would be easier to work with than direct deposits, but they instead helped create congestion. “Well, here we are. And who knew?” Heim said.

4Culture spokesperson Christina DePaolo added that the agency is also hoping to change the documentation process for individuals. The requirement to show financial loss through tax forms – “a huge pain for them and for us,” per DePaolo – will potentially change.

“We are currently working with King County to build the program to be simpler and easier,” DePaolo said. “We learned our lesson from the first round and are applying them to the next.”

DePaolo added that if 4Culture were to get federal funds again, the agency would work with King County to identify better options such as a rolling payment process.

“I mean, this is the first time that we have been a pass-through agency for federal funds,” Heim said. “4Culture’s learning — we're always learning.”

Despite the delays, Thorsen of DAIPANButoh remained hopeful the money to support this year’s November festival would work out.

“I have faith it’s going to come through,” she said. “I have faith in 4Culture.”