Nicholas Japaul Bernard harmonizes reality and role in ‘Choir Boy’

Rife with Black gospel and pop music and blasted with outbursts of dance, friction and tenderness, Choir Boy premiered in London four years before its author McCraney won a 2017 Academy Award for scripting Moonlight, Barry Jenkins’ sensitive indie film and the recipient of a Best Picture Oscar.

But McCraney’s unique perspective was apparent to Seattle theatergoers well before that. He wrote one of the three one-acts that composed The Breach, a trilogy set in New Orleans against the backdrop of Hurricane Katrina, which played at Seattle Rep in 2005. And in 2011 the Seattle Rep staged his fierce sibling drama The Brothers Size.

Choir Boy continues McCraney’s urgent yet lyrical exploration of the complicated passage from Black boyhood into manhood. (So does his recent TV series for the OWN Network, David Makes Man, based loosely on the writer’s Florida youth.)

Bernard finds the theme particularly resonant. “A big thing in the play is how Black boys don’t get to be little boys,” he says. “Like they’re seen as adults, which is one of the reasons you get cops saying they’re afraid of Black 13-year-olds, because they happen to be six feet tall already.

“For me, on top of that, us queer kids have to grow up so much earlier because of people thinking you’re all grown up because you’re gay. They immediately sexualize you, when, really, you’re still just a kid.”

As a queer, Black and highly expressive adolescent, Bernard was the first in his family to go to a private high school (and later to college). “That relationship with the headmaster in the play gave me so many memories of hanging out in my English teacher’s classroom during free period, just talking about all the school gossip, but also getting reprimanded for how I was behaving in class.”

“Like Pharus, I had a mouth on me,” he notes, “and sometimes got told I was out of line.”

Bernard’s first love in high school was dance, which he went on to study at the State University of New York at Fredonia. But after obtaining an undergrad degree in the subject, his path was derailed for a while due to illness. “I had a malignant tumor on my adrenal gland,” he explains. Though successfully treated for cancer, he suffered powerful negative side effects from the beta-blocker drugs used to treat his condition — including extreme swelling and a weight gain of about 100 pounds, as well as lasting damage to one foot. (You would never know it from watching him dance in Choir Boy.)

“I don’t mind talking about my disability,” he says. “In fact, I like to, because I’m proud of the way I dealt with it.”

Once the swelling subsided and he recovered, Bernard decided a “concert dance career” was unlikely, but theater was a good fallback. After his Rochester friend Jay O’Leary Woods moved to Seattle to work as an actor and director, she urged him to apply for Intiman Theatre’s Emerging Artists program. He got in, devised a short solo theater piece and immediately found gigs around town — at such companies as ArtsWest, Seattle Rep and Book-It Repertory Theatre. Given his talent, training and experience, he arrived at an especially opportune time for actors of color, as local theater companies have pledged to adopt more equitable and inclusive casting in their shows.

Stage work became scarce during the pandemic, but Bernard stuck it out in town. And this year he had a plum assignment in The 5th Avenue’s mounting of the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast. (He tackled the role of Maître D’/candelabra Lumière.)

Now he’s become such a booster of the city he’s featured in a video tour of Seattle produced by tourism organization Visit Seattle.