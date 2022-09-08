Four rising Seattle artists to watch

The Theater Director: Ana María Campoy

¿Ser, o no ser? When Seattle theater director and arts educator Ana María Campoy brought Shakespeare’s Hamlet to the Seattle Center Theatre stage in the spring of 2020, the first phrase of the famous soliloquy sounded a little different than usual. “We know that speech so well. So what does it matter if you hear To be or not to be or ¿Ser, o no ser?” Campoy says. “My audience is my community. That’s who I want the story to be for.”

Campoy, who is Mexican American, has been working to bring more bilingual plays to the local stage — and the theater world is noticing. Coming fresh off a busy season adapting Romeo y Julieta for the stage (for Seattle Shakespeare, where she is an Associate Artist) and directing a bilingual adaptation of Twelfth Night (for New Mexico Shakespeare) and the play Sonata Escondida at Western Washington University, Campoy has a stacked fall lineup. She’s working on bilingual adaptations of plays for Seattle Children’s Theatre and Seattle Shakespeare, and directing the season opener for Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theater, In the Time of Butterflies (Sep. 21 - Oct. 16).

An adaptation of Julia Alvarez’s historical fiction book of the same name, Butterflies follows the three Mirabal sisters, who were murdered for their plot to overthrow the Dominican Republic’s Trujillo dictatorship in 1960. “I was offered to do the play, and a couple of weeks later, the decision about Roe [v. Wade] was handed down. Suddenly, this play about the power of rage of women … felt very, very, very relevant,” Campoy says. Plus, she notes: She’s the oldest of three sisters. Recalling her California childhood, she says, “I’ve always been surrounded by feminine power.”

An internship brought her to Seattle Rep, where she worked as a teaching artist for nearly a decade. It’s something she still does today with Arts Impact’s Voices from the Field Program, mentoring public schoolteachers who work with high-migrant populations on how to bring art into the classroom.

Campoy is also an organizer with WashMasks Mutual Aid, a local organization providing PPE and other support to migrant and seasonal farmworkers in Washington. To Campoy, these are not side gigs, but essential work that informs her theater work and vice versa — it’s all part of the same work rooted in culture and community.

Farmworkers and artists have more in common than people think, Campoy notes. “People who take our product [often] do not understand that there are 10,000 hours of mastery behind that,” she says. “There is passed-on wisdom and deep skill that it takes to do what we do — and it is not always acknowledged.”