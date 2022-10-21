The OL Reign photographer who's been with the team through it all

This year, Gershovich celebrated with the Reign as they kicked off their first season playing at Lumen Field, the largest stadium in Washington state. Although the team is proud of its roots at Starfire Sports in Tukwila and at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Center, she says, playing at Lumen Field has been a long time coming.

“At the end of the day, where we've always wanted to be is at the big house,” she says. “It's where they should be, where they should've been.”

Gershovich said playing on the Lumen pitch holds extra-special meaning for lifelong Washingtonians like herself, defender Sam Hiatt and midfielders Nikki Stanton and Olivia Van der Jagt. For this group of locals, it means running on the same field as their favorite teams.

It is also familiar terrain for Gershovich. As a photographer for Seattle Sounders FC and the Seahawks in addition to the Reign, she said she feels at home at the stadium.

“I'm always there,” she says. “I joke to people that I live in Suite 23.”

When she’s working for the men’s teams, Gershovich is one member of a team that includes up to four additional photographers. With the Reign, she is often a one-woman photo crew. Her approach to the game changes without backup shooters. She must station herself in a place on the sidelines where she won’t avoid missing a pivotal moment and then be prepared to run to where the action is.

Without a full-time backup photographer, Gershovich carries the full weight of responsibility to document the thrill and the agony of the game.

“You're so knee-deep in their emotions [during] the game or in training. You see it all. It’s hard for it to not affect you,” says Gershovich, a self-identified empath. “I see the tension in their faces, I see their expression and it hits me. I take a lot of it in. I think it's what makes me care so much.”

Gershovich has also kept an eye on the stands, where she has seen the Reign’s fan base grow in recent years, with an average of nearly 7,000 people in the stands for single games this past season compared to an average of over 5,000 in 2019 following the U.S. Women’s National Team’s win at the FIFA Women's World Cup. The team broke its attendance record for single matches held in Seattle three times this season, topping out at 10,746 fans at their Oct. 1 match against the Orlando Pride.

Gershovich said she would love to eventually see the same support the Reign saw during last summer’s double-header with the Sounders, in which both teams played their Portland rivals. There were over 27,000 fans in the stands for that match.

“I probably cried somewhere in the stadium because I just didn't expect that many people,” she says.

Over the decade since she started photographing professional sports, Gershovich is “proud to look around the country and see more women covering the NFL and MLS.” She also sees her role as a way to advocate for equity issues in sports.

“My goal with the Reign, especially when I got to be more comfortable as a photographer, is to amplify these players’ voices,” she says.

Gershovich wants to see the region keep up that momentum. Like the collective excitement for the Mariners’ playoff run — however ill-fated the team’s games against the Houston Astros turned out — Gershovich knows that Seattleites and Washingtonians will show up when they care about something.

“If you buy a ticket to a game, just know you're part of something bigger,” she said. “The action of you being there is for equality, for women’s rights, everything. It’s so much bigger than what’s happening on the field.”