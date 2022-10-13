The original Mariners’ mascot talks about life under the antlers

These days, Budbill, now 53, is Moose no more, just a Mariners fan (and a singer, emcee, actor, event DJ and former The X Factor contestant). But he still tries to watch the games. To his delight, he was able to snag tickets for the team’s first home playoff game in two decades (Saturday, Oct. 15). And maybe this time he’ll tell the current Moose, as he did during a Moose encounter at the last double-header at T-Mobile Park, “Hey, I used to be you!”

In a glass cabinet in his Bothell home, amid autographed baseballs, gloves and other memorabilia, sit a Moose jersey and a telltale furry brown glove to prove it. “It was basically like wearing a carpet,” Budbill says of what it’s like inside the costume. He holds out the four-fingered, slightly matted glove (in anthropomorphic fashion, Moose has hands, not hooves).

A second iteration of the costume was more breathable, he notes. But you could only — barely — see through the bottom of the eyes and the beast’s mouth. “You had very little peripheral vision,” he says. “You have to put a lot of thought into even just making a right turn… I had to make sure that nobody was over there and I didn’t hit them in the face with one of the antlers.”

Also in the top 10 most-asked questions for a former Moose-man: Is it hot in there? (Yes.) Are you the one that broke your ankle? (No, but more on that later.)