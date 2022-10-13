Culture

The original Mariners’ mascot talks about life under the antlers

As Seattle faces Houston in the ALDS, we touch base with the man who played Moose more than 30 years ago.

by / October 13, 2022
A man holds up a white baseball jersey with Moose 91 on the back

Tiger Budbill holds up the jersey he wore over his costume when he was the original Mariner Moose in the early 1990s, at his home in Bothell, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was 21 years old when he first donned the now iconic Moose suit. (Genna Martin/Crosscut)

“This,” Tiger Budbill says, fishing a Ziploc bag from his Seattle Mariners display case, “is my prized possession.” 

A burly and auburn-bearded showman, Budbill reveals the bag’s contents like it’s a punch line: “It’s a petrified orange.” The 30-year-old fruit has shriveled and hardened to roughly the size of a baseball, its dull greenish hue best described as “sickly.”

“You can’t really see it anymore, but there’s an arrow that points up,” Budbill says as he traces a faint black line on the not-orange orange with his finger. Below it, someone has scribbled “yours,“ (as in: “up yours“). It’s signed JB, as in Jay “the Bone” Buhner, the Mariners’ beloved, bald and goateed right fielder of the early 1990s. 

Those were the years that Tiger Budbill was the Mariner Moose — marking the ungulate’s debut in Major League Baseball. Between 1990 and 1993, Budbill embodied the team’s two-legged, wide-eyed mascot from hoof to antler at home games, hyping up the crowd with cutesy skits, funky dance moves, roller-blading and ATV stunts. His drooping brown snout, exaggeratedly round like a Muppet’s, would bounce a little as he did the Shuffle or the Worm to the tune of MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.” 

a black and white photo of Mariner Moose in front of a crowd at a baseball stadium

Mariner Moose made his debut as mascot in April 1990. Photo by John Stamets at the Kingdome. (Courtesy of MOHAI)

These days, Budbill, now 53, is Moose no more, just a Mariners fan (and a singer, emcee, actor, event DJ and former The X Factor contestant). But he still tries to watch the games. To his delight, he was able to snag tickets for the team’s first home playoff game in two decades (Saturday, Oct. 15). And maybe this time he’ll tell the current Moose, as he did during a Moose encounter at the last double-header at T-Mobile Park, “Hey, I used to be you!” 

In a glass cabinet in his Bothell home, amid autographed baseballs, gloves and other memorabilia, sit a Moose jersey and a telltale furry brown glove to prove it. “It was basically like wearing a carpet,” Budbill says of what it’s like inside the costume. He holds out the four-fingered, slightly matted glove (in anthropomorphic fashion, Moose has hands, not hooves). 

A second iteration of the costume was more breathable, he notes. But you could only — barely — see through the bottom of the eyes and the beast’s mouth. “You had very little peripheral vision,” he says. “You have to put a lot of thought into even just making a right turn… I had to make sure that nobody was over there and I didn’t hit them in the face with one of the antlers.” 

Also in the top 10 most-asked questions for a former Moose-man: Is it hot in there? (Yes.) Are you the one that broke your ankle? (No, but more on that later.)

A display case with baseball bats, a jersey and autographed baseballs in it

A corner of Tiger Budbill’s home office is dedicated to memorabilia from his days as Mariner Moose, including autographed balls and the jersey he wore as the Moose. (Genna Martin/Crosscut)

A display case with baseball memorabilia, including a brown moose costume paw

Budbill keeps an original Moose glove with other Mariners memorabilia. (Genna Martin/Crosscut)

Things are looking up for the Mariners, now that they’ve ended their 21-year drought by clinching a wild-card spot in this year’s playoffs (though the loss on Tuesday was brutal). But when Moose debuted in 1990, the team was struggling. Morale was low. 

The team’s introduction of lasers, fireworks, spotlights — these were the ’90s — and Moose was supposed to make Mariner fandom fun again. The choice of mascot came courtesy of a Ferndale fifth-grader who liked moose because they were “funny, neat and friendly.” In the public contest for the best mascot idea, Seaward the Sea Monster and Mightyball the Seal did not make the playoffs.

But Moose was not a good-luck charm. “The Seattle Mariners went from a sellout to a wipeout last night faster than you could say Mariner Moose,” a Seattle Times article led on April 14, 1990, the day after the team introduced Moose and lost ugly to the Oakland Athletics — the same team, by the way, they beat to clinch a spot in this year’s postseason.

At first, Budbill wasn’t the only furry friend rollerblading on the Kingdome’s Astroturf: Originally there were two Moose portrayers, alternating at home games. After a few months, Budbill took over as the one and only. Budbill likes to say he’s the original Moose, not the first.

A man, in a moose suit and a woman, dresses as Elvira, sit on a couch with the stuffed moose head beside them

Tiger Budbill with actress Cassandra Peterson, known for her character Elvira, during his time as Mariner Moose in the early 1990s. (Courtesy of Tiger Budbill)

Even with his Moosehood secured, things weren’t looking up. “When I was the Moose, we had Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez, Jay Buhner, Randy Johnson, Harold Reynolds. I mean, that list goes on and on — all the superstars of Seattle baseball,” Budbill says. “But we sucked.” 

He still remembers games where attendance was so low he could high-five everybody in the stands. 

But he was 21, and mascot life was fun. He’d come up with game-day choreography with his buddies in local parking lots at 4 a.m. He’d meet celebrities and ask girls out, all from inside the suit. He also showed up to his grandma’s retirement home and friends’ birthday parties as the Moose without telling his bosses, and hung out with the players on the field, sans Moose uniform. The Mariners opted for a different Moose in 1994. 

But like the Mariners, Budbill made a late-season comeback in 1995, when his successor broke his ankle in a spectacular rollerblading incident gone wrong (to this day a mainstay in “Top 10 Mascot Mishaps”).

Budbill pinch-hit at the exact right time: The Mariners had made it to the fifth and final game of that year’s American League Division Series, in which Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. stunned the Yankees — and baseball fans across the country — in the last inning, nabbing a 3-2 series victory. “Legendary,” Budbill says. Gone were the days of high-fiving everyone in the stands. The stadium was packed. “It all came full circle.”

“But it also sucks, because that’s the only moment that we have to point to as Mariner fans,” Budbill adds, not counting the team’s two playoff appearances at the turn of the millennium. 

As we talk on his porch, Budbill has game one of the divisional series against the Astros playing on a screen, on mute but always within view. Occasionally he stops himself midsentence to clap, yell “Go go go go go!” or wax poetic about a player. (On all-star outfielder Julio Rodríguez: “He understands the mystique of baseball,” he says.) 

“I call it the 80% syndrome. We always get super-stoked, and then we get let down,” he adds. “That’s sort of the way it’s always been.” 

A moose on rollerblades is pulled over a jump by an ATV on a baseball field

Tiger Budbill, as Mariner Moose, does his famous rollerblade jump stunt during his time as the mascot in the early 1990s. (Courtesy of Tiger Budbill)

A portrait of Tiger Budbill and actor Tom Hanks

Tiger Budbill with actor Tom Hanks during his time as Mariner Moose in the early 1990s. (Courtesy of Tiger Budbill)

A moose hang glides onto a baseball field

In this photo, the Seattle Mariners mascot, the Mariner Moose, hang glides to a soft landing near third base from the 300 level of the Kingdome. The stunt was ostensibly staged to break the world indoor flight record of 26.4 seconds. The Moose stayed up for only 16.7 seconds. Photo by Mike Bainter. (Courtesy of MOHAI)

A portrait of Ken Griffey Jr. with his arm over Tiger Budbill's shoulder

Tiger Budbill with Ken Griffey Jr. during his time as Mariner Moose in the early 1990s. (Courtesy of Tiger Budbill)

Mariner Moose is seen from behind as he flexes in front of a crowd at a baseball stadium

Tiger Budbill performs for the crowd as Mariner Moose in the early 1990s at the Kingdome. Budbill was the orginal Moose when they adopted the mascot in 1990. (Courtesy of Tiger Budbill)
 

He glances at the screen. “We’re up 6-2, but that could easily evaporate,” he says knowingly. (Unfortunately, he was right.) But the team’s historic win over the Toronto Blue Jays in last weekend’s wild-card series is already unforgettable – and winning this series is still possible. 

Now that the team is in the playoffs again, would he consider going back for a Moose encore? “Hell, yeah,” Budbill says. “But, one, they’d have to get a brand new suit because it wouldn’t fit me.” And two: “I'd have to get in way better shape just to even be able to walk around in probably 35 pounds of extra costume,” he says. “So I’m a much better spectator at this point.” 

A close up portrait of Tiger Budbill

Original Mariner Moose Tiger Budbill at his home in Bothell, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Genna Martin/Crosscut)

A man sits in a chair watching a baseball game on tv

Original Mariner Moose mascot Tyler Budbill watches Game 1 of the ALDS series between the Mariners and the Houston Astros at his home in Bothell, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Genna Martin/Crosscut)

