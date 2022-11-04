ArtSEA: Two Seattle museums rethink art through arrangement

Organized by the research collective ESTAR(SER), led by D. Graham Burnett of Princeton and Joanna Fiduccia of Yale, the show arranges pieces from a long historical timeline into groups of three. (The concept hinges on a throuple that emerges in art viewing: the work, the watcher and the attention.) Figuring out what connects each triad of artworks gives the satisfaction of completing a little visual puzzle. This makes it a great show for young kids, as well.

In one trio, it’s an angular slash of red, as seen in a portrait of a German count from 1873, a Russian propaganda poster from 1918 and an Impressionistic painting of bishops from 1962. In another grouping, all heads are turned to show the backs of necks. In yet another, Alison Bremner’s striking 2017 wall piece featuring a deer hide painted with pink and black latex shares a wall with a modernist rural landscape painting by Thomas Hart Benton (“Chilmark,” 1922) and Heinrich von Zügel’s impressionistic portrait of three cows (1912). Can you see the connection?

Sometimes the triads are connected by the objects depicted (mirrors, birds, windows), sometimes it’s a shape or a vibe. Often I found more than one thing linking the triad. But mostly I found that I was paying close attention, my brain enlivened by thinking about the art in different ways and new contexts.