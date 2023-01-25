Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 25-31

Artistic inventor in Pioneer Square

Have you heard of Glen Alps? While Alps (1914-1996) never attained the fame of other Seattle artists of his era like Morris Graves or Jacob Lawrence, the Seattle artist/printmaker and longtime University of Washington professor is nationally known for developing the collagraph. This printmaking technique borrows from collage by adding fabric, sand, and other objects to a printing plate to create a textural effect on the final print on paper. Alps’ surprisingly contemporary-feeling collagraphs and other prints are now on view at Davidson Galleries, an excellent opportunity to add some “relief” to our knowledge of local art history. - MVS

If you go: Glen Alps: Creator of the collagraph , Davidson Galleries, through Jan. 31. (Free)

Chart-topping musical

Talk about a golden resumé: The Temptations were the first Motown recording act to win a Grammy Award and, with groovy and harmonized earworms like “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” scored four Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles and topped the R&B Billboard chart 14 (!) times during the 1960s and ’70s. The touring Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations tracks the ensemble’s journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — and has, fittingly, already become a box office hit. - MVS

If you go: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations , The Paramount, through Feb. 5. (Prices start at $35)

Unconventional Steinem play

Writer and activist Gloria Steinem is widely hailed as one of the founders of the modern feminist movement. Emily Mann, a nationally prominent playwright, crafted an interactive theater piece based on Steinem’s eventful life and groundbreaking work.

The format of this biographical play is unconventional: Six diverse female actors portray Steinem and an assortment of other characters. These include her influential feminist cohorts — including Black activist Florynce Kennedy, Wilma Mankiller, and Steinem’s own mother, who as a journalist wrote under a man’s name to gain opportunities.

The second half of the show is devoted to a “talking circle,” where audience members will be invited to share their own experiences in an America where women still are paid 82 cents for every dollar men earn, according to the U.S. Census Bureau , and Roe v. Wade was recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

As Steinem might say, We’ve come a long way baby — but we still have a way to go. - MB

If you go: Gloria: A Life, produced by Strawshop at 12th Ave Arts, through Feb. 18. ($30-$45)

A quotable comedy

After Taproot Theatre’s performances of The Importance of Being Earnest in 2007, An Ideal Husband in 2011 and Lady Windermere’s Fan in 2018 (all delicious), I hoped and assumed they’d eventually get around to the fourth of Oscar Wilde’s drawing-room comedies. And lo, it has come to pass. A Woman of No Importance, from 1893, is the least-performed of the bunch, and the slenderest, yet possibly the most quotable.

What makes the play compelling is that Wilde dropped into his brittle comedy a villain not too far from his Dorian Gray, and gave him the best lines. The icy predator Lord Illingworth — the cad you can’t help but laugh at — embodies Wilde’s usual method of needling Victorian moral hypocrisy: He makes you complicit with every chuckle. - GB

If you go: A Woman of No Importance , Taproot Theatre, Jan. 25 – Feb. 25. ($15-$51)

Covid stories of Seattle nurses

Nurses have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — many without respite — since it erupted in 2020. This new solo theater piece, staged by ArtsWest artistic head Mathew Wright, is culled from the candid oral histories of a diverse array of Seattle nurses who served patients tirelessly before the advent of COVID vaccines and afterward.

Devised by Seattle singer, actor and theater instructor Gloria Alcalá with local playwright Alma Davenport, the “documentary theater project” uses healthcare workers’ verbatim accounts to craft a “journey of challenge, hope and deep recognition of our common humanity.” And how better to show that commonality than by having one actor, Alcalá, play a multitude of roles from a wide range of perspectives? - MB

If you go: An Endless Shift , ArtsWest, Jan. 25 – Feb. 19. ($15-$120)

Up-and-coming Seattle band

The music industry is a fickle sector, so predicting the next big breakout act can feel like horse-race journalism. But I feel pretty confident that great things lie ahead for THEM, an up-and-coming local pop-rock quartet of 17-20-year-olds named Thompson, Hudson, Ellie and Maia (that’s T-H-E-M). The four girls met at music school in West Seattle and debuted on KEXP in 2021 with the single “BAD 4 U.” With catchy pop songs full of heartbreak and harmonies, THEM has already scored a few local hits. Take it from me: You’ve got to see them live. - MVS