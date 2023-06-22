ArtSEA: Big plans for Seattle’s Coliseum-turned-Banana Republic

About 75 years later, it became a Banana Republic. And that’s how many (comparatively recent) Seattleites think of the grand downtown edifice. The retail chain stacked merino sweaters and silky slacks under the curved ceilings from 1994-2020, at which point the pandemic took its toll.

But now the building is returning to its artistic origins, as the arts collaborative XO Seattle transforms it into a pop-up gallery full of visual arts, fashion shows, live art-making, music performances and dancing. Called XO23 , the space opens July 13 and will have regular weekend hours, special installations and “happenings” through the end of the year.

At a preview earlier this week, the space was still very much in progress, with red ladders visible and drywall smelling fresh. Sheets of paper stuck to the walls with strips of blue painter’s tape indicated where some of the artists’ work would be — I saw notes for Barry Johnson and Sheila Klein in the main space, Maikoiyo Alley Barnes and Nikita Ares in the old dressing rooms.