ArtSEA: Finding Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle gallery shows

If you aren’t a fan of real fireworks, there are plenty of pyrotechnics of the strong, silent type to explore in the coming weeks.

Take the new exhibit at AMcE Creative Arts. States of Being (July 9 - Aug. 20) is a group show featuring paintings that explode and whizz with color and spark. Check out the giant “Threeclipse” by Kansas City artist Ricky Allman, whose work blends landscape with mystic futurism.

Also lighting up the AMcE skies: Dion Johnson’s vivid color stacks resembling cross-sections of stained glass; Gegam Kacherian’s menacing cityscapes, in which twisted creatures loom on high; Guy Palmer Merrill’s clouds cut with iridescent angles; Lester Monzon’s abstracts that pop-pop-pop with polka dots; and Christine Nguyen’s floral “prism” pieces, which look like what you might see when lying back and peering at the sky through a daisy chain.

After oohing and ahhing over that barrage of color and light, consider a visual breather at the Henry Art Gallery, where July marks 20 years since the fantastic James Turrell Skyspace “ Light Reign ” was installed. (Also of note: July 7 marks the retirement of Henry director Sylvia Wolf, who has led the gallery for 15 years.)

The Skyspace is one of my favorite places to achieve summer calm: Sitting inside the wood-lined ovoid and staring up through the open aperture at the bluest blue. (Yes, it is really open to the sky — there is no cover unless it’s raining.) It offers a remarkable meditation and reset, where the surprise appearance of a seagull in flight becomes a firework all its own.