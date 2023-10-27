ArtSEA: A ghosthunter’s guide to the Seattle Art Museum

Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence (through Jan. 21, 2024) showcases the work of Japanese woodblock artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), best known for his vibrant print series 36 Views of Mount Fuji — which includes the iconic “Great Wave.” On display, it’s smaller than you might expect, especially given its outsize influence. Even so, the Prussian blue crest is foreboding, poised to crash down on the small boats below.

Past these various views (Mount Fuji through a barrel! Mount Fuji behind a horse!) and toward the back of this fascinating show is a room devoted to ghosts and monsters.

Among them are five prints from Hokusai’s One Hundred Ghost Stories series, created around 1831-1832. He didn’t make it to 100 prints — maybe these five were terrifying enough?

“The Ghost of Oiwa,” based on a Kabuki play, depicts a young housewife whose husband poisoned her in order to pursue a rich neighbor’s daughter. The dead wife haunts him in the form of many objects, including a paper lantern that holds her disfigured face.

In “The Mansion of the Plates,” a woman’s head sits atop a snaking stack of dishware. This ghost was a former maidservant, who upon being accused of breaking a plate either threw herself or was thrown into a well. Each night her ghost rises to count the plates — and moans when she discovers one is missing. (Which to me sounds like a pretty apt metaphor for insomnia.)

And in a particularly creepy image, “The Ghost of Kohada Koheiji,” a ghoul uses his skeleton hands to pull down a curtain and peer into the bed of the lovers who murdered him. Scholars say Hokusai based the decomposing face on Western medical illustrations. I say, please do not peer into my dreams.