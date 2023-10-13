Fall Arts: Seattle artist explores what it means to be a ‘soft boy’

Many such questions surface and linger in Soft Boy , Soldi’s evocative new exhibit at Frye Art Museum (through Jan. 7, 2024).

The show is composed of three distinct sections, one of which is the video installation (also titled Soft Boy). It’s the first time the Seattle-based artist, best known for his photography, has made the leap to the moving image — and it is moving on several levels.

Projected across three tall screens that immerse the viewer, the looping video reveals one, two, then 10 young men wearing identical school uniforms. In a series of non-narrative vignettes staged in a blank-slate studio, they engage in various shows of masculinity: playing soccer, roughhousing, arm wrestling and marching in formation.

Throughout, their actions tread a fine line between cruelty and intimacy, torture and pleasure. It’s the dissonance and uncertainty around that line that Soldi explores in Soft Boy — which is based on his memories as a queer youth.

“It charts my relationship to my childhood growing up in Peru, attending an all-boys Catholic school and navigating masculinity, the different ways in which we were taught to be men as young boys,” he told Crosscut Now .

Having immigrated to the U.S. in 2003, Soldi believes there’s “an epidemic of isolation between men across the world,” which he believes is why “we create these violent rituals to find ways to become close to each other.”

Soldi spent five years making the film, returning to Peru to seek out the young men who would serve as stand-ins for his fuzzy recollections. Before filming, he and the boys — half of them queer, half straight — spent time talking about all kinds of male relationships and the “theatrics” of masculinity.

“They shared a great deal about their own experiences with their fathers, with school, with their peers, with their own identities,” Soldi said. When the camera started rolling, the boys improvised, pulling from their own lived experiences and using prompts Soldi drew from his school days.