ArtSEA: Going mobile with Alexander Calder at Seattle Art Museum

Calder: In Motion, The Shirley Family Collection (through Aug. 4, 2024) features 48 of the revolutionary American sculptor’s works. From delightfully delicate wire figures like “Vache” (c. 1930) to the comically imposing metal “Red Curly Tail” (1970) and including drawings and paintings as well — all the pieces were gifted to the museum by Seattleites Jon and Kim Shirley.

“Everything looks better here than in our house,” Jon Shirley, a former Microsoft executive, noted with a laugh at the press preview. I’ve never been to the Shirleys’ house but the exhibit looks terrific, set off by a tall, S-curved wall built to “hug” the largest sculpture.

Calder invented the mobile — so named by his friend Marcel Duchamp — and the double-height gallery allows plenty of space for the soft movement of the cascading leaves and branches of his signature pieces, which drift gently in the breeze of the HVAC system.

Trained as a mechanical engineer, Calder was entranced by spatial relationships, balance and counterbalance. His experiments in color and physics are doubly apparent in the intriguing shadows cast against the stark white walls.

Calder was interested in astronomy, too — evidenced directly in his paintings “Moon and Waves,” “The Yellow Disc” and in his “Constellations” series. His sculptures often echo 3D models of solar systems in some faraway galaxy, places where levity holds as much sway as gravity. In this way, he created his own worlds.