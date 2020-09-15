“I don’t think this has really sunk in yet,” Mclean says, betraying a smile from behind her seal-print face mask.

As a veterinary nurse and executive director of Sea Life Response Rehab and Research (SR3), the facility represents the culmination of nine years of work for her team. When it opens in a month or two, Mclean believes the hospital could serve about 100 animals a year, where they can receive medical treatment, recuperate and learn to eat on their own before going back to sea.

Puget Sound’s booming human population creates immense challenges for marine animals. Pollution, boat traffic, warming waters, wildlife-fishery conflicts and more have all increased over the past few decades. NOAA data show an average of 578 animals strand — that is, wind up on shore dead or in need of care — on Washington coastlines every year. And those are just the ones we find: Over 90 percent of animals in distress wash up in places where humans aren’t, or drop to the bottom of the ocean before anyone knows they need help.

Some humans strive to give marine animals a chance in a world that’s developing too fast for them. NOAA coordinates national and regional Marine Mammal Stranding Networks, whose mostly volunteer members respond to save animals if possible and gather information about how the state of the ocean trickles down to impact human health. Hundreds of those reports travel through the West Coast Network, which includes Washington, Oregon, and California; and some involved animals receive care in the field from capable groups like SR3.

But even when field medics are able to respond, follow-up treatments, intensive surgery and rehab can be nearly impossible to perform.

“Medical treatment usually is not just a one time thing,” says Mclean. “If we have anything other than a harbor seal pup that needs care — if there's not anywhere for that animal to go, if it's in bad enough condition — we always consider humane euthanasia.”