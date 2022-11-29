Bear with us: Grizzlies may be coming back to the North Cascades

“Some species win when things change, some species lose when things change. The only way it all keeps functioning is to have the biodiversity that can ebb and flow with that. You don't want all your eggs in one basket, you want a lot of different eggs,” Ransom said.

Many species depend on grizzlies, making them a keystone species, a status also attributed to salmon and whitebark pine. They help other species survive in many ways, Ransom said. They’re excellent at helping plants spread through the region and they aerate soil as they root for food, to name a couple perks of having them around.

Then there’s the question: What exactly are we restoring the North Cascades to? Ecosystems change all the time, which means restoring them to their “natural state” is a subjective art, especially with climate change expected to affect so many ecosystems in so many ways. But given how significantly humans affected species after colonization, many scientists tend to use pre-colonial ecosystems as the baseline for recovery standards. Some grizzly advocates, like the North Cascades Conservation Council, ascribe moral weight to the recovery.

“We have a poor track record of letting species slip away from us. And right now I think we still have the ability to do something,” Schuyler said.

I spend a lot of time in and near the North Cascades. If grizzly bears recover there, how likely is it that I’ll run into them?

Extremely unlikely, Ransom said.

It’s possible that government agencies and their partners could reestablish a baseline of 25 bears in the North Cascades over the next decade. They would likely capture bears in Canada or Montana and bring them to Washington. Even if the Washington population reached 30 bears, that would still leave only one bear per 386 square miles, Ransom said, and they’d likely each be somewhere remote and hard to get to. In comparison, ecosystems with healthy grizzly bear populations, like Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, have only about 30 bears per 386 square miles.

Grizzlies reproduce slowly, so it will take a while before anyone has a reasonable chance of spotting a bear, Ransom said.

In the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem’s recovery zone, grizzlies have reached population levels an ecosystem can reasonably support, Ransom said. Some bears are moving closer to places where people are, so communities are having conversations about where we tolerate bears and manage a healthy population — a conversation Ransom said is “beyond our lifetimes” in the North Cascades. According to a Nov. 14 notice, agencies are seeking to create a population of approximately 200 grizzlies within 60 to 100 years.

It’s not impossible to run into a grizzly bear in the North Cascades today, and people recreating in the backcountry should be prepared for bears every time they go. Scientists don’t know how many bears there are, but Ransom hazards that “a couple” may still be around, living in what is already a designated recovery area.

“If they are there, they're doing what grizzly bears love to do, which is live in remote places far away from people,” he said.

Where will the bears come from, and how will they get here?

To create a population of bears, grizzlies will need to be moved from elsewhere — ideally places that have bears to spare.

To give these newcomers their best shot at life, scientists would try to bring them from similar ecosystems where they eat similar things. The diet of inland bears is almost entirely plants, unlike coastal bears.

“These are not the salmon-eating bears of Fat Bear Week,” Ransom said, referencing the highly popular science engagement effort out of Alaska’s Katmai National Park that highlights just how much weight grizzlies can gain eating fish before hibernating.