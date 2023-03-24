Human Elements: Saving Washington's only native freshwater turtle

“When I go to a museum and I see a fully articulated dinosaur skeleton, and then the same day I can see a living turtle that predated that skeleton in terms of the evolutionary time,” he says, “that just blows me away.”

McDowell spends much of his time at the Zoo caring for the endangered Western pond turtle, Washington’s only native freshwater turtle. Thirty years ago, the population had shrunk to only 150 turtles statewide.

“Nowadays when I get the opportunity to see a turtle in the wild,” McDowell says, “it's almost startling … When I was growing up, I could find turtles in the woods. It was pretty common.”