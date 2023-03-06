In a toxin-exposed Montana mining town, the EPA favors polluters

Siding with industry

In the weeks after the meconium study was published, toxicologists from the EPA working on the Superfund site in Butte sent a flurry of emails to public agencies, local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking for input.

But the EPA also sought guidance from Montana Resources, the mining company, and ARCO, owned by oil giant BP. In emails with those industry officials, the EPA openly coordinated strategies to rebut the study, aligned on public messaging and discussed tracking the funding of the researchers.

McDermott, it should be noted, admits that the meconium study has its weaknesses. Looking at metals in meconium is a relatively new area of research. In fact, in an effort to finalize a methodology for future research, McDermott is now working on a large study — with a grant from the EPA — to analyze meconium in New York City.

Looking back now, she says that it was not a “good comparison” to compare Butte meconium to that of South Carolina. She suspects that the collection process of the samples may have differed, and that may account in part for the vast differences between the two.

Despite the criticisms of the study, however, Hailer and McDermott maintain that the Butte samples raise enough questions for the EPA to conduct further research on the issue. The presence of arsenic alone is alarming, Hailer says.

“Every one of those samples had detectable arsenic at levels that I would say are on the higher end [compared to other published research],” Hailer says.

Ron Sahu, a mechanical engineer and independent consultant on environmental regulatory compliance, says the meconium study raised “important questions that deserve to be run down.” It isn’t a perfect study, but any flaws should be addressed through scientific inquiry, he says.

“If you think there are methodology problems, then let’s fix them,” Sahu says.

The EPA quickly focused on the South Carolina data, arguing that metal levels in that state were low not only compared to Butte’s samples, but were also out of line with samples from other studies that have measured metals in meconium. The differences with the South Carolina data have not been fully explained since Lead, the nanoscientist, has declined to share the data. (He did not return a message seeking comment for this story.)

The EPA contends that the Butte levels are roughly in line with levels found in other meconium studies if the South Carolina data is disregarded. But comparing Butte samples to those in other studies can also present problems. Some studies on meconium measure dry weight, while others used wet weight, for example. Other studies involving meconium, McDermott also notes, were done in places where there were toxic accidents, making comparisons to Butte less helpful.

Instead of doing a larger study, the EPA led an attack in direct coordination with the mining companies. In one email, the EPA asked Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs for Montana Resources, if he could pressure Hailer and McDermott into walking back their findings, based on a company consultant’s review of the study.

“We believe that any scientist that see’s [sic] both our review and your review would only have one conclusion,” wrote Nikia Greene, the EPA’s remedial project manager for the Superfund site in Butte. “So if you decide to send an email please do not copy us, but let us know what you decide.”

Thompson didn’t send the email. As he recalled in an interview with InvestigateWest, he told EPA officials at the time that “no one’s going to give a shit what the mine says or what ARCO says,” and that the EPA should be asking other state or federal agencies to analyze the study instead.

In a statement to InvestigateWest, Mylott, the EPA spokesperson, said that the agency had a “responsibility to objectively evaluate the McDermott study” and had communicated with “various parties” to do so, including the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“These actions reflected a desire to develop and share accurate information and encourage accountability in clarifying the study,” Mylott said.

Other emails suggest Montana Resources had direct influence over the EPA’s response. In one email, Thompson asks Greene at the EPA, “Have you made any progress with the publication that published the paper?” Later, the EPA would ask the journal to retract the study. That request was rejected.

The emails show that Montana Resources felt comfortable asking the EPA for additional help. Later in 2020, Thompson saw a flyer asking for volunteers for a pilot study led by McDermott and another researcher, David Hutchins. He sent an email to Greene and local health officials.

“David Hutchins and McDermott are up to their old ways. Any chance on tracking their funding?” Thompson asked.

Greene forwarded the email to three other officials with a note that said, “FYI: This is on the verge of unethical. Charlie and I are looking into this. …We will keep you posted.” The EPA would not discuss the email with InvestigateWest.

But in an interview, Thompson says that the EPA did in fact agree to “dig into the federal funding side of things” to see if a federal source was funding McDermott’s research. If so, Thompson says, the EPA “wanted to call that into question.”

“There were some conversations about, you know, where’s this money coming from? Shouldn’t they have something to say about the quality of what’s being used with their money?” Thompson says.

Hailer said Montana Resources also tried to pressure Montana Tech, her employer. Shortly after the meconium study was published, she was told that Montana Resources had requested a meeting with her boss with the intention of silencing Hailer. (The dean of her college at the time confirmed that Montana Resources requested the meeting, but declined to go into specifics on what was discussed.)

Hailer tried to stay out of the public eye for two years following the meconium study, but she’s still working on research related to mining in Butte, albeit without major funding. She hadn’t seen the emails obtained by InvestigateWest until now.

“I’ve already experienced, and seen firsthand, this interwoven relationship between ARCO, Montana Resources and EPA,” Hailer says. “It’s completely inappropriate. You can’t have the people that made the mess also get to be the people that tell the community how they’re going to clean up the mess.”