WA cannabis revenue could go to communities hurt by war on drugs

It’s a start

The Washington reinvestment account comes at a time when the country is reckoning with its own history of racism and inequitable treatment of Black Americans. Some view this project as a necessary step, but not the only one required.

“That $125 million is a down payment,” Elmer Dixon said. “It’s a small down payment on what the government owes our community.”

The money is a minor form of reparations for Dixon, who co-founded Seattle’s Black Panther Party in 1968. He feels much more needs to be done to atone for what he described as a “long history of racist, brutal action” against communities of color.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” said Dixon, who believes Black and brown people, as well as Native Americans, are owed billions of dollars. ”But you gotta start somewhere.”

The treasurer of the Seattle King County NAACP chapter echoed that sentiment. Darrell Powell, who also serves as one of the vice presidents of the NAACP state-area conference covering Alaska, Oregon and Washington, said he could die on a sword for more money or, alternatively, view this as a start. He said he relayed to Inslee that the areas where the $125 million will go are a billion dollars’ worth of issues.

“I don’t have any expectation that you’re going to solve the ills of the African American and the BIPOC communities on $125 million a year,” he said. “We’re still pushing the envelope to say thank you, if you will, but it’s not enough. And it’s the beginning. And it should have been happening all along.”

Davis of Inslee’s office knows the allocation might feel modest to those who pushed for more money for the community reinvestment fund.

“We recognize that it’s not meeting the community 100%,” Davis said. “But we’re wanting to start somewhere and we made a meaningful investment by doing $125 million.”

Dialogue about repairing the harm done toward Black Americans over the centuries has come up in educational environments, among state governments and even at the national level, when a bill to study slavery reparations emerged in the Legislature in 2021. Some estimate the cost of reparations for Americans whose ancestors were slaves could reach into the trillions.

Sawyer, one of the senior policy advisers in Inslee’s office, said most of the feedback on the community reinvestment fund from her perspective has been generally positive. Still, she understands why some feel skeptical about the size of the allocation when Washington is clocking a billion in cannabis revenue.

“Their perspective, and I can appreciate it, is, ‘We deserve more,’ ” she said. “And it’s not like we disagree with them. We’re just trying to balance this priority with all the other myriad priorities that are also really good.”