Why efforts to reduce homelessness in Seattle have fallen short

People have been institutionalized by their addictions and incarceration, said Karen Salinas, director of outreach at REACH, which connects those experiencing homelessness to resources, including food, medical care and substance use treatment.

“That’s not going to just go away when you say, ‘I have the perfect spot for you you’ve always dreamt of,’ ” she said.

The problem goes far beyond housing. People must also think more deeply about who has access to good public schools, green spaces and a connection to their cultures, Salinas said.

The panelists agreed that an issue like homelessness cannot be successfully tackled unless those who have personal experience get a say in the solution. That’s what the newly founded King County Regional Homelessness Authority aims to do.

“There are things that I know, that are tactical in nature, that I learned in those places nobody wants to be,” said Marc Dones, CEO of the agency. “I know how to design a program that is oriented towards dignity and healing because I’ve been in the thing that doesn’t do that."