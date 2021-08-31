Inside Crosscut

But rather than feeling encouraged to escape to greener pastures (an option many people can’t even consider), this apprehension about the future makes me feel even more committed to my work. I joined Crosscut because I wanted to help keep my community informed, connected and engaged in making Seattle a great place to live and thrive. The longer I stay, the more conscious I become of how fragile our lives here are — and how much more important it is to report on and interrogate how we’re handling climate change, so that we can protect the things we love about this place for the health and well-being of humans and wildlife.

If you have questions about what parts of our lives are at stake because of climate change and what you can do to help, please reach out to me at hannah.weinberger@crosscut.com. My inbox is always open.

