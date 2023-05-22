Everett shelter got $3M in COVID relief despite complaints

Safety and service complaints

Former Hand Up Project employees told Crosscut that problems started soon after the first clients began moving into the Days Inn in September 2020. Initially hired to perform administrative work, Laura Reed said her role quickly expanded to conducting intake interviews for new enrollees and case management, though she held no certification.

“It was total chaos,” Reed said. “They had no plan other than to pick people up and put them in a room.”

Reed and other former employees described a program that provided less and less over time. They said they noticed the program stopped bringing in prepared meals twice a day and program staff levels dropped in subsequent contracts. One case manager, Lisa, who asked to be identified by first name only, said outreach services lacked follow-through and consistency. She eventually stopped referring clients to the program.

“It just seemed they were trying to cut as much client costs as they could,” Reed said

Sonny Behrends, a former lawyer who resigned from the Washington State Bar Association in 2020 to avoid discipline after being accused of failing to represent clients despite collecting payment, came on board to help manage the program around the fall of 2021. He also joined The Hand Up Project’s governing board, according to 2022 filings.

Marti at Snohomish County said officials leave management decisions to their service providers: “Our role is not to get into an organization’s business, unless it severely impacts the program. They hire folks with lived experience, and we find extreme value in that.”

After leaving The Hand Up Project in August 2021, Reed and another former staffer, Bruce Erickson, filed complaints in late 2021 alleging negligence, financial mismanagement and practices that endangered the safety of the clients.

“The current [clients’] health are declining,” Erickson wrote in his complaint. “If there’s a death, which we feel is likely due to [the director’s] inability to run this program, she would blame us. We’re angry at her and sad for the clients.”

A report shows Snohomish County Human Services staff investigated on-site in late 2021. Officials reported that client and staff interviews did not support the complaints. Inspections of client rooms found them in acceptable condition.

“Our main concern going out there was the client’s well-being and safety, and while we didn’t check every room, the clients and rooms we checked were in good shape,” the county report stated. “We also spoke to [local service partner] staff about their ongoing observations of the program since they have clients in the program. They did not share any signiﬁcant concerns and felt there was good oversight of the clients.”

Berhands later told Crosscut the motives of the former staffers for speaking out “are at best dubious.” He added that these former staffers have every interest in seeing the program fail.

On May 9, 2022, The Hand Up Project staff called police for a wellness check on a 48-year-old resident who had not been seen in recent days. Police reports state the room was locked and a chair blocked the doorway. The officer found the resident deceased in the bathroom with no signs of injury or substance abuse. An earlier report stated the resident had been living at one of the Hand Up Project’s sober houses in Lynnwood before checking into the hotel program in late January. Crosscut was unable to reach her next of kin.

On May 17, 2022, a security staffer for the program called 911 again to report Fraser’s death. Police reports state the staffer found Fraser deceased in the bath during a room check.

Erickson, who had previously worked security for the program and conducted room checks, later questioned the consistency of those safety practices.

“If those room checks were being done,” he told Crosscut, “those deaths could have been prevented.”

Marti, who helps oversee the program for the county’s Human Services department, said officials had confirmed staff were monitoring clients during previous site visits.

“We found that clients were being checked on,” he said. “They had policies for the frequency of checks.”

County spokesperson Kent Patton noted officials are extremely cautious when weighing whether to shut down housing programs.

“Regardless of what you think about this program or the problems,” he said, “if you shut it down, you’re throwing a whole bunch of people back on the streets with a greater possibility of being exploited or dying.”