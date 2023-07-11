WA auditors flag $1.2B in federal aid over incomplete records

The Office of the Washington State Auditor recently outlined 70 “findings” against 14 different state-level agencies over their handling of federal grants or COVID-19 relief money between July 2021 and June 2022. Auditors did not identify any fraud, but concluded some agencies spent money outside of allowed uses or did not comply with federal fraud-prevention policies such as background checks.

Sadie Armijo, director of state audit and special investigations, said many findings resulted from missing or incomplete records of how state agencies spent federal money.

“All of these federal programs, they’re really important,” she said. “You can see that these programs are for the most vulnerable people. ... We’re doing what we can to hold governments accountable.”

Overall, auditors flagged close to $1.2 billion as “questioned” costs.

Questioned costs do not mean money was necessarily misused, but often that agencies could not provide detailed records of how it was spent or whether the spending complied with federal use requirements. Armijo explained that auditors typically test a sample of a program’s spending to extrapolate an estimate of problematic transactions in a program.

Auditors reviewed about $30 billion in federal money passed through Washington state agencies during fiscal year 2022. Armijo said the annual total came down from nearly $37 billion in 2021 , but still represented a huge increase over the $18 billion average in pre-pandemic years.

As state agencies awarded money to “subrecipients” such as local governments, social service nonprofits or other contractors, Armijo said, the agencies continued to struggle with monitoring lower-level spending or ensuring money went to approved uses.

“We didn’t see a lot of substantial improvement from the previous year,” she said. “We just found a lot of situations where [agencies] weren’t monitoring them at all or they weren’t turning in what was requested to be turned in.”

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Many agencies acknowledged some shortcomings with federal reporting rules, but argued they had carefully accounted for spending in other ways, updated their reports during the audit process, or relied on previous background checks. Others cited staffing shortages or shifting instructions from federal officials amid the pandemic.

For example, the report questioned $300 million in American Rescue Plan money that the Office of Financial Management allocated to transportation projects at the behest of the Legislature. Auditors reported the allocations did not ensure that spending would comply with federal rules on spending.

OFM officials disputed that finding, contending that OFM had accounted for all the questioned spending under eligible uses in separate transportation project budgets. They pledged to work to track that federal aid separately going forward.

“Unfortunately, the federal granting agencies did not provide clear and adequate guidance when our state agencies received and spent crucial funding that could benefit Washingtonians during that timeframe,” an OFM spokesperson wrote to Crosscut. “And, we found that the guidance often changed as we made decisions.”