Meet the woman who fought Northwest Nazis

Zachary traveled the country preaching the Silver Shirt cause, which positioned Jews as the enemy and Pelley as the man who would lead his followers against communism to a new constitutional authoritarian state, of which Pelley would be the God-anointed ruler, a “white king,” he called himself. While claiming the legion was not violent, the group bought smuggled arms from the military, engaged in training, wore uniforms and, in one case, Zachary pledged that if no one else would kill President Franklin Roosevelt, he would do it personally.

On July 18, 1938 Zachary spoke at the Red Men’s Hall on Riverside Avenue in Spokane, and 700 protesters showed up, too, for “Spokane’s first anti-fascist demonstration,” the Spokesman-Review reported. Signs read, “Spokane wants no more Silver Shirt fascism meetings” and “This is Spokane, not Berlin.”

Right in the thick of the protest was Margaret Weaver, who was one of four female and seven male protesters to be arrested, accused of blocking the sidewalk and refusing to disperse. They were held for a few hours and released on a $15 bond each.

Weaver’s picture ran in the paper under the heading, “Woman Prefers Jail to Fascism.” The accompanying article read, “Yesterday the clear-eyed attractive Stanford graduate psychologist, and member of a prominent Spokane family, said she would do it again as no sacrifice was too great to stop the spread of fascism.” The article noted that she was a “communist,” but she said she was not there representing the party but The League for the Preservation of Peace and Democracy.

Weaver thought the arrest of peaceful protesters was silly. “Why I have done the same thing in New York hundreds of times … as for going to jail for doing so, my old hometown was the first to insist upon it.” Weaver had the support of her father, who told the paper, “These young people must stand up for what they think is right.”

The charges against all 11 were later dropped. Weaver was unrepentant and the Spokesman-Review followed with a story saying, “Police Watching Miss M. Weaver.” A city lawyer observed, “She does not shun the limelight, to say the least.”