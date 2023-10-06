Mossback’s Northwest: The flight that started & ended in Seattle

The planes could land with wheels on solid ground or switch to wooden floats for water landings. Eight Army fliers were hand-picked. Traveling light, they carried no radios, no parachutes and no life preservers. They were expected to circle the globe by hopscotching in four- to eight-hour stints, stopping in more than 20 countries, some of which had not yet seen an airplane.

Supporting them would be a network of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and private vessels that could refuel and provide support. On April 6, 1924, the four-plane World Flight armada — biplanes named Seattle, Chicago, New Orleans, and Boston — took off from the shores of Sand Point, now Magnuson Park, in north Seattle.

They headed north to British Columbia and Alaska, then along the Aleutians across the north Pacific to Asia. Turning south to Japan and China, they would then head toward India, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, across Europe to Iceland, Greenland and North America.

Despite logistical support, the fliers would be relying on their experience, using paper charts and visual navigation. They were exposed to the elements: blizzards in Alaska, dense fog, rough seas, parboiling heat in Southeast Asia. If they crashed, they would be on their own, as they would soon find out.

Only weeks into their journey, the squadron leader’s plane, the Seattle, piloted by Major Frederick Martin, crashed into a fogbound mountainside on the Alaskan Panhandle. Martin and his mechanic burned the wrecked plane to keep warm and spent 10 days in the wilds trying to find rescue. They did, but their role in the epic journey was over and underscored the hazards ahead.

Their crash was why the Army Air Service sent four planes. On the first circumnavigation of the world, Magellan started with five ships and 243 men, but only one vessel and 56 sailors made it back—without captain Magellan, who had been killed in the Philippines.

So three aircraft and six crew continued.

In addition to proving that American aircraft could make the epic journey, the fliers also acted as ambassadors for the U.S. and the military. They were celebrated at nearly every official stop. Banquets and speeches tired the weary pilots on each leg, but diplomacy in borrowed suits and uniforms was part of the job.