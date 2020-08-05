‘How do you legislate compassion?’

Thompson had not yet had his first MRI when, in March 2018, a registered nurse at the Monroe Correctional Complex found a lump on Williams’ chest. According to an ombuds office report, the nurse notified her supervisor, but no one followed up with Williams, even as he begged for help.

Williams, who was less than two years away from finishing the sentence he received in 2015 after shooting his girlfriend’s son, didn’t undergo a biopsy until that August. The test showed Williams had advanced breast cancer, although two more weeks passed before anyone told him.

In a note to prison staff, Williams said he needed to start chemotherapy immediately if he was to survive. As had happened before and would happen again, the note was returned to him for failing to indicate a date. Weeks crawled by, and Williams grew increasingly afraid for his life.

“I am dying,” Williams wrote to prison staff. “What is holding up my treatment that will save my life?”

The responding worker chastised Williams for failing to sign and date his request, told him to contact medical services directly and canceled his request.

Had he received prompt care when the lump was discovered, investigators later learned, Williams may have lived long enough to leave prison. Instead, on June 12, 2019, Williams died of a cancer that had never been treated.

In her time treating incarcerated people with cancer, Lyckholm said her terminally ill patients shared a desire to die a free citizen.

“One of the things that they wanted more than anything was to not die a prisoner,” the doctor said in a recent phone interview. “Even if they couldn't go home, they wanted to be released from the prison.”

Guthrie, the Department of Corrections spokesperson, pointed to placement in the medical release program as one of the services sometimes provided terminally ill incarcerated individuals.

“Our practitioners have personally delivered terminal diagnoses and cared for patients with palliative measures at end of life,” she said by email. “This includes pain treatment and comfort for distress and suffering for those with terminal conditions … and, on occasion, calling family to be present for final visitations.”

But terminally ill prisoners are rarely released in Washington. In 2018, the last year for which records are available, 28 incarcerated people were considered for “extraordinary medical placement.” Only two were released, while eight died before their petitions were decided; the average wait for a decision was nearly seven months.

Ombuds office investigators examining Williams’ death noted that, as of late 2019, no staff had been investigated or disciplined for their role in Williams’ death, nor had any reports been made to medical licensing authorities. An internal mortality review did not identify any areas for investigation or discipline.

Julie Martin, the department's deputy secretary, described its medical staff as deeply committed to caring for a vulnerable population often ignored by the wider community.

“We do our darnedest,” said Martin, who in her position is the department’s No. 2 administrator and who has also been the acting head of health services since early March.

“I think that the untold story is how many countless hours are spent by all of our clinical and health services, how they care for those individuals that are so important to the department,” she continued in a recent interview with Crosscut. “I've received so many appreciative emails and cards from incarcerated people … [for] taking the time to care for them.”

The takeaway for ombuds investigators was that the Department of Corrections is missing opportunities to diagnose cancer in its earliest stages, and not treating patients already diagnosed with cancer. But Carns, the ombuds office’s director, also argues there’s a need to change the “culture and attitude” within the department.

“How do you legislate compassion?” Carns asked. “It’s about the individual wanting to do the right thing.”

Carns said she believes change can be made. Even with the pandemic threatening to tear through America’s prisons, Carns said, this is “a tremendous time of optimism for corrections.”

“We are in the midst of national and international movements related to decarceration, sentencing reform and trauma-informed treatment,” Carns said. “But it takes commitment and leadership from the top on down, continued engagement from the community and accountability from policymakers who hold the purse strings.”