Now, nearly 10 months later, long after she tested negative for the virus, the sound of a hair dryer or a vacuum cleaner sends Marnie back to that room. Even as she struggles to remember large portions of her hospitalization through the haze of her illness, something about the dull hum sets her to adjusting the dials in her head.

“There's something in my head that isn't quite fixed,” she said.

The reflex is just one ripple of many for Marnie and her husband, Tom Malpass, who were confirmed as COVID cases No. 1 and 2 in Kitsap County, back when protocols for care and testing were changing by the hour. While Tom hardly ever showed symptoms, Marnie is still recovering today. She has scarring in her lungs that could be permanent. Her voice has dropped and rasps when she speaks. Her coughing has only just subsided. She still tires easily, although her stamina seems to be improving modestly.

There’s also the PTSD — not clinically diagnosed, but which Marnie is sure she’s experiencing. In the grocery store recently, the crowd of people seemed to close in around her and she felt as though she couldn’t catch her breath. But her oxygen levels tested normal at home and she suspects it was psychological.

For Tom, the previous months have been less about his own recovery (although he was recently hospitalized after getting into a bicycle accident) and more about bearing witness to his wife’s. At times, Marnie has been too ill to feel scared, even when doctors considered intubation. But not Tom, who was quarantined with Marnie in the hospital room. What she has forgotten, he remembers quite clearly.

“I remember everything about that room,” he said.

The trajectory of the Malpass couple over 2020 in many ways reflects the public’s own evolving understanding of the novel coronavirus. Their infection last spring was an early indicator of how differently the coronavirus could affect people. That Marnie could fall so ill and Tom stay so healthy was a reality still not totally acknowledged at the time, even by the World Health Organization.

Now their story, and Marnie’s specifically, is one of the lasting repercussions of COVID-19, still not fully understood by the public. That Marnie struggles today — to go for a walk down the beach, for example — shows the limits of viewing COVID’s impact only in the number of deaths. Doctors and scientists are still working to parse what COVID-19 may do to its survivors’ hearts, lungs and brains, an uncertainty that Marnie lives every day.