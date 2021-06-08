Will enough Seattle workers return to commuting by bus?

In her home office, she has a window seat and she’s able to sneak in a yoga session during lunch.

“It feels so much less stressful. I love the quiet and I can concentrate much better,” said Melanie, who asked that her last name not be used because she is worried about the reaction from her company. “In the office, I had to put on headphones to drown out the sound.”

The former music and French teacher lives in Seattle to be close to jobs, but prefers living in the countryside at least part time, something a remote job would allow.

Melanie’s company recently announced that, when the office reopens, employees will only be allowed to work from home once in a while. But that’s not enough for Melanie, who says she wouldn’t quit if the company said she would need to come in only a few times a week.

She isn’t alone — many employees covet the flexibility that comes with working from home.

If a large percentage of workers continue to skip the commute, that could leave a lasting dent on the region’s transit ridership. About a quarter of people who rode public transportation before the pandemic may never ride again, according to an April Crosscut/Elway Poll.

Tim Ellis plans to get back on the bus at some point, though not for a daily commute.

Snug in his home office in Everett, Ellis’ much-shortened commute is now just a few stairs. With a revamped work-from-home policy coming from the online real estate company he works for, Ellis plans on venturing into the office only a few times a month for meetings.

This policy change also dispersed Ellis’ team. Two colleagues relocated across the country, and a new hire plans to stay in Chicago, he said.

“People have the flexibility to live where they want,” Ellis said.

Some people, however, are ready to get back in the office. At Hewitt, an architectural firm, many are eager to get back working in the office most days, said Paul Shema, president of the downtown Seattle company.

“The way we were used to working was very collaborative,” Shema said. “That isn’t impossible in the remote world, but it's not easy.”

While most people will likely revert to being mostly in the office, he envisions some might start or end the day working from home.

“Most employers envision a hybrid workplace,” said Jon Scholes, president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association.

Few are staying fully remote, and few are demanding workers come to the office every day, Scholes said, which gives employers flexibility over when and where they work.

With only a handful of downtown offices shutting down completely, employers are keeping around another perk from pre-pandemic days — the transit pass.

“It’s another indicator ... the office is still very valuable,” Scholes said.