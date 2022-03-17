‘I’m not a token': Seattle council president Debora Juarez opens up

What's best for the city

“All of our votes weigh the same, our goal is the same, our heart is the same,” Juarez says. “I believe we want what's best for our city.”

While everyone wants what’s best for the city, not everyone agrees on what that means. A remote council meeting in February on Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s resolution expressing support for Seattle Starbucks locations that were attempting to unionize is a recent illustration. Sawant and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda began arguing about a separate resolution altogether. Juarez asked the clerk to mute both council members and asked them to “take a breath” and focus on the resolution at hand. It eventually passed 6-0.

Esther Lucero (Diné), the president and chief executive officer of the Seattle Indian Health Board, described Juarez's leadership style as humble and unapologetic in her decision making.

“Council President Juarez has an ‘auntie’ way about her,” Lucero wrote to Crosscut in an email. In Indigenous communities and many communities of color, auntie can be a term of endearment for an unrelated person who holds a familial connection. An auntie is someone you can confide in who treats you with care and compassion while also holding you accountable for your actions in a firm way.

Lucero also believes that Juarez’s approach on the issue of police reform is pragmatic. “Her leadership will be important to finding the right balance so that all communities are safe,” Lucero said. She believes that Juarez won’t allow far-left or far-right rhetoric to drive her decision-making, which Lucero thinks has become more important in recent years.

Although Juarez describes everyone on the council as different shades of blue, the summer of 2020 revealed polarization and hostility within the council. The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer galvanized people all over the world to speak out against police militiarization and brutality aimed predominately at Black people and other people of color. The protests that followed in Seattle made national news and shed light on police brutality in our own backyard.

The Seattle Police Department launched flash grenades and tear gas at protesters and even targeted medics, which made the calls to defund the police much louder and seemingly more urgent. By June 2020, the majority of the Seattle City Council agreed with a proposal by community organizers and activist groups King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle to defund the police department by 50%, but Juarez wasn’t convinced. In a statement, she agreed with protesters and organizers that the city needed to reallocate funds from the SPD budget and invest in marginalized communities.

“We need to plant a new tree because the roots, trunk, branches and fruit of this tree are poisoned, as are the future seeds,” she said in the statement.

But she felt it was important to have a plan in place before she agreed to defund the police by 50%.

The council already had a majority in favor, so it didn’t need Juarez’s vote to move forward with plans to defund the police. Protesters marched to Juarez’s home demanding that she publicly support the proposal anyway. During this time she said she received death and rape threats, and protesters had covered the outside of her home with written messages, some of which were vulgar, misogynistic comments about her mother, who had recently passed. She said her car was broken in to and that people jumped over the fence and into her yard.