“People are visibly seeing more people that are on drugs. They’re visible, and it’s making people nervous,” Hwang told the council. “I can tell you, I’ve been in this business for a long time. This is not going to go away anytime soon.”

As Hwang’s presentation showed, long-term statistics do not support this picture. Both property crimes and crimes against persons have actually gone down significantly in Federal Way since 2016 (although there was a 4% increase last year).

Nevertheless, the situation felt dire, Hwang said: Police accountability laws passed by the state Legislature have tied officers’ hands and emboldened “criminal offenders.”

Hwang proposed hiring 13 new officers and buying 25 new patrol cars, at a cost of $5.3 million over the next three years. The city finance director told the council that Federal Way could help pay for this plan by tapping $2.1 million from the city’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars, which cities began receiving from the federal government last year.

“Having higher visibility police officers will make our residents feel safer,” Hwang said. “We have to do this, or we’re going to have a big problem as a community.”

Hwang stands among many law enforcement leaders pitching investments in policing as the best response to rising national anxiety over crime. Just two years after the murder of George Floyd sparked a reckoning over the role of police and how communities fund public safety, local officials throughout Washington state are instead putting millions in flexible, one-time federal recovery dollars back into police budgets.

Federal Way City Councilmember Lydia Assefa-Dawson countered that putting more money into policing did not necessarily address the root causes of crime. Why not put those recovery dollars into community programs targeting addiction or homelessness?

"I’m talking about not criminalizing what they’re doing," she said, "but having people in our community who could actually go to them, meet them where they’re at, definitely provide them with resources and help them get out of that situation.”

The city council still approved the police spending unanimously, earmarking $2.1 million in ARPA funds for new cars and an ongoing yearly $1.4 million commitment from the city’s general fund to hire 13 new officers.