For WA students, studying abroad in a pandemic can be complicated

Like Quiocho, students interested in studying abroad need to be more vigilant when planning to travel and live in another country during the pandemic than in previous years. Aside from the risks of contracting the virus and spreading it in their host country, students also face having their programs canceled by ever-changing pandemic rules. So is it worth it?

U.S. students, like other international travelers, face restrictions before, during and after their trips, such as requirements to be fully vaccinated, present negative test results and wear masks while flying and in the cities in which they’re staying,

The U.S. Department of State has four travel advisory levels that describe the safety of traveling to and from different countries. Levels 1 and 2 range from traveling normally to exercising caution. Level 3 advises people to reconsider travel and Level 4 recommends not traveling. Most countries, including France, Japan and New Zealand, are now listed with do-not-travel advisories because of coronavirus infections.

For Quiocho, who still plans to pursue studying abroad in South Korea, tracking these changes has meant creating numerous spreadsheets on how to safely travel, quarantine and maintain her health during her program. And sometimes these notices offer conflicting pictures. For example, in April the State Department recommended exercising "normal precautions" if traveling to South Korea, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flagged the country's high rates of COVID-19. Upon arrival, she would need to submit a negative PCR test and quarantine for a week, regardless of her vaccination status.

Paying for a government-approved quarantine facility costs 1.05 million Korean won per person, or about $848. Quiocho also looked at other options, like staying at an AirBnb to quarantine, which is significantly cheaper but required calling a local Korean clinic to confirm it is a legitimate facility.

“I think that it's important as students to know our limitations,” said Quiocho, who is a columnist with “Huskies Abroad” at The Daily, the student newspaper on UW's Seattle campus. The column recommends programs, destinations and advice for students looking to go abroad. “When we study abroad, does that mean you should be clubbing every night and possibly spreading a disease?”

Despite the uncertainties and risks it takes to study abroad, almost all study abroad offices and programs in Washington state universities said they have seen large increases in student applicationsad since the beginning of the 2021 school year.

The UW Study Abroad office said it saw the largest winter quarter in years with over 400 students abroad. This trend continued in the spring, despite most students traditionally preferring to study abroad during summer quarters.