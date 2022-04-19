As the light rail expands, so do housing options for UW students

The continued light rail expansion would be really helpful to student commuters, as some using the commuter commons travel from as far north as Everett or as far south as Des Moines, where they live with their families, said Angelica Lucero, a student assistant at the center.

“I know some people who simply can't afford to live in the area and have to commute from Tacoma — it's already so expensive having to pay for gas and parking. You could avoid a lot of traffic jams as well, so that's a plus,” Lucero wrote in an email.

A Sound Transit spokesperson said that although the agency did work with UW officials while planning the U District and University of Washington light rail stations. When planning for future station locations, the representative said Sound Transit does gather feedback from community stakeholder groups.

UW freshmen Sydney Colescott and Ellie Anne Pratt live in dorms on the northern end of campus. Next year they are looking to find housing off campus, but want to live within walking distance of their classes, if possible.

If it were necessary to live somewhere further from campus, Pratt said, then access to direct transit, like the light rail, would definitely be something to consider. With classes on campus and a job in the nearby University Village shopping center, though, someplace in proximity to both is ideal.

While living on campus, Pratt said she used public transportation frequently for leisure activities, like exploring Seattle with friends or going to the waterfront.

For UW students, the U-PASS fee is included with tuition. The pass offers unlimited access to Seattle public transit via their Husky ID card. As of fall 2021, the mandatory cost was increased to $92 per academic quarter, following the recent expansion of the Link light rail.

The U-PASS isn’t cheap, Sales said, but it's much cheaper than the cost of buying train tickets five days a week for an entire quarter. The pass has also allowed him to access other neighborhoods outside of the UW, as having one transit route that runs through the heart of Seattle lets him explore new locations at no additional cost.

“I’ve used the [light rail] to go to the Seattle Aquarium, I went to Pike Place Market,” Sales said. “I haven’t been to Northgate, but I kind of want to explore that one day.”