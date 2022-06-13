Abortion rights in WA fall into limbo at religious hospitals

The Protecting Pregnancy Act is just one relatively recent effort to rein in hospital mergers’ impact on reproductive health care. The Keep Our Care Act, which was introduced in the state Legislature earlier this year but did not make it out of committee, would have required health care systems to furnish documentation about expected impacts on reproductive health care, gender-affirming care and end-of-life care in the communities they serve before moving ahead with a proposed merger. In a hearing on the bill, state Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, who sponsored the legislation, said she was especially concerned about outsized impacts on rural communities with limited health care options. Even in her own Kitsap County district, she said, the Naval Hospital is the only secular health care provider available.

While hospital mergers remain less regulated in Washington than in states like California and Oregon, hospitals here are required to disclose what reproductive health care services they offer by completing a checklist through the state Health Department. Using this checklist, each hospital is required to clarify what treatments it provides across six categories of care, including abortion, contraception, emergency contraception services, fertility treatments, pregnancy care and other services like HIV testing and treatment. The results are publicly available for every hospital in the state, although there’s some ambiguity about when services may be available.

Swedish Medical Center, for example, do not list medication or surgical abortion as services it provides on its Health Department checklist, but does include an addendum saying that pregnancy terminations are performed in Swedish facilities “[w]hen necessary, on an emergency basis.” Similarly, CHI Franciscan hospitals do not include medication or surgical abortion or referrals for abortion among their reproductive health services, but they note some services may be provided when medically indicated.

But even offering these services on an emergency basis can be problematic for patient outcomes. “If someone is experiencing a medical emergency like an ectopic pregnancy, they cannot afford (nor would they ever think) to stop and research if the nearest hospital is religiously affiliated and therefore won't offer the most appropriate, evidence-based care,” said Prager of UW Medicine. “They are going to go to the closest hospital and may not even know they are not being offered all their options. This definitely can lead to worse health outcomes for these patients.”

Even before the rise of hospital mergers, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists documented a number of cases across the country in which patient outcomes were adversely impacted by providers’ refusal to participate in reproductive health care. The professional organization has been clear in advocating that reproductive health care be upheld when hospitals merge, citing concerns about physicians’ ability to care for their patients.

“Where reproductive health care services are prohibited, health care providers are put in the difficult position of having to withhold needed care until patients’ conditions deteriorate to a point at which care is permitted,” said the group in a position statement on reproductive health care restrictions, including those at religiously ffiliated institutions. “Ultimately, the health of women and quality of the patient-physician relationship suffer.”

As hospitals continue to merge, ambiguities about the availability of reproductive health care follow, and the prospect of Roe v. Wade’s reversal is already compounding this confusion. “I think one of the things people are going to be — and are already — confused about is whether abortion is still legal in Washington state if Roe is overturned,” Rutman says.

The state’s Reproductive Privacy Act ensures that even if Roe is overturned, abortion would remain legal in Washington state. But the confusion comes at a time when the state’s reproductive health care infrastructure is already strained, especially in areas where there are few clinics and high demand resulting from out-of-state patients. While 18 clinics provide abortion in and around the greater Seattle area alone, just five abortion clinics operate east of the Cascades, and clinics across the state are preparing to accommodate a growing influx of patients from states like Idaho, whose residents already routinely seek abortion care in Washington. While elected officials have pushed the idea that Washington will become even more of a haven for patients seeking abortions in world without Roe v. Wade, expanding actual capacity for care beyond those five clinics on the eastern side of the state would be complex, with so many of the state’s hospital beds under religious control.

This is the result of years of hospital mergers that have weakened the state’s ability to provide adequate reproductive health care. The true extent of that weakness will soon be determined if Roe v. Wade is overturned.