Nuñez had moved back to his native Dallas in 2018 after 15 years living in Seattle.

It would take six months — including a month at the hospital — for Nuñez to fully recover from COVID-19. During that time he decided that when he could, he would hike around Washington again. “Just to see the nature again,” he said. “It’s what I miss the most.”

With travel restricted during the pandemic, tourism in Washington, as in the rest of the U.S., took a significant hit and led the state’s economy and tax coffers to lose billions.

This story is part of a Crosscut focus on Tourism: Open for Visitors

But the pandemic also gave many, like Nuñez, a renewed appreciation for the value of travel.

“People started understanding the regenerative, the therapeutic value,” said Dipra Jha, assistant director of the School of Hospitality Business Management at Washington State University.

This pent-up demand provides a prime opportunity for Washington’s tourism industry. And unlike a decade ago, this year the state has a multimillion-dollar statewide tourism budget.

Tourism officials hope to lure back return visitors like Nuñez, as well as those who had never considered visiting the state in the first place.

When the state’s tourism office closed and tourism promotion dollars dried up more than a decade ago, the state had a much harder time getting into the consciousness of prospective tourists in the U.S. and abroad.

While people continued to visit Washington – including millions leaving Seattle on cruises to Alaska – the lack of a concerted promotion effort heavily limited its reach to new visitors, said Jha. He is also a board member for State of Washington Tourism, a nonprofit contracted to lead the state’s destination marketing and management efforts.

“People do not visit places they do not know about,” he said. “The other piece is they don’t come unless they’re invited.”