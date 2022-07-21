Will Mayor Harrell revive Seattle's 'aPodment' fight?

“I’ve toured them before but it’s a good refresher that, quite candidly, where we can find housing and build housing is going to be critical,” Harrell said during a July event with We Are In, a business and philanthropic group funding homelessness work in King County.

Seattle had a micro housing boom that started more than 10 years ago, during which developers built thousands of units of the dorm-style apartments. Then in response to public backlash, the Seattle City Council heavily regulated where micro apartments could be built, what amenities they had to include, how large they had to be and other guidelines developers said made them more expensive and less appealing to build. The result is vastly less micro housing being built in recent years.

The term micro housing actually refers to two types of housing. The first is congregate apartments, the tiny dorm-style rooms with private bathrooms in each unit, and shared kitchens, laundry and other common amenities. These rooms are often smaller than 150 square feet and typically offer shorter term leases than traditional apartments. “aPodment” is the name of a development company, but has become synonymous with congregate apartments, the way Kleenex is to tissues. aPodment did not respond to an interview request.

Rents start around $800 for the tiniest aPodments and go up to $1,500 for larger loft units, which can be more than 250 square feet. According to data from apartmentlist.com, the average Seattle studio rents for $1,839.

The second type of micro housing is called small efficiency dwelling units (SEDUs). These are essentially extra-small studio apartments with full bathrooms and kitchens in each unit. SEDUs can be as small as 220 square feet and rent for about $1,300. City building code defines a traditional studio as a minimum of 300 square feet.