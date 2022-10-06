Disenrolled from the Nooksack nation, families fear eviction

Complicated evictions

Roberts was shocked about how swiftly things changed. “This community was very close, kind of intimate because we're such a small tribe too,” Roberts said. She pointed outside her dining-room window to a building just a short walk from her home. “We have a community building down there. The casinos would host a community breakfast and everybody would come and share a meal, talk, and socialize. Our families are so huge we'd have a lot of parties too. If there was a birthday or Easter or something, we'd always have a big [party] down at the community center for all the families to come. Everybody's welcome and everybody showed up. You didn't have to have an invitation. There was no exclusion. It was all very close.”

Roberts and her family are now mostly isolated from the tribe, but she says they still have one another. Her father, aunties, uncles and cousins don’t want to lose the support system they have created, facilitated by living in homes walking distance from each other.

The seven households facing eviction were supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Native American housing dollars as well as federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (LIHTC) assistance. After a 15-year tenancy, they are supposed to receive the deed to their home. By 2021, most of the seven LIHTC homes had been in the program at least 15 years, some much longer, yet none of the heads of households received deeds to the homes.

The Washington State Housing Finance Commission would typically enforce the rules of this federal “rent-to-own” program, and could possibly have intervened in this case. The WSHFC did tell the Nooksack housing agency that it was out of compliance with federal and state LIHTC laws, but on March 11 director Steve Walker said he won’t stop the evictions.

A lawsuit filed against the WSHFC on March 16 asserts that the state agency neglected to maintain proper oversight of the low-income housing program.

WSHFC communications manager Margret Graham told Crosscut, “The commission is sympathetic to the situation these individuals are facing, but their disenrollment lies at the heart of the tribe’s authority and well outside the commission’s jurisdiction.”

Graham’s response echoes that of HUD and DOI, which have called for an end to the evictions but refuse to take any action, citing Nooksack sovereignty or self-determination. Washington state has called the evictions a “federal issue,” and the White House deflects to the departments of the Interior and Housing and Urban Development. Even after the United Nations called for action against the evictions, no action was taken.

“Regarding the two volunteers with the United Nations Commission on Human Rights: we have yet to hear from them,” said Tribal Chair Ross Cline Sr., in the press release. “They never contacted Nooksack. They never investigated the facts. They never even published a report. They posted a press release riddled with misinformation. We repeat our request to the United Nations to support the sovereignty of all nations, including the Nooksack Tribe. These two Special Rapporteurs did not visit Nooksack, did not speak with the Nooksack people, and they do not seem to understand or respect the sovereignty of Native American tribes. We again demand a full retraction.”